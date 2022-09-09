Florida governor Ron DeSantis has sent two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an exclusive island off the coast of Massachusetts where Barack Obama owns a mansion.The migrants could be seen getting off the planes at the island’s airport on Wednesday in a video obtained by Fox News Digital.“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told the right-wing news organisation.“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO