WTVM
LaGrange police arrest man on multiple charges including attempted murder
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges including attempted murder. On September 13, officers responded to the 1400 block of Juniper Street in reference to a person shot. When they arrived they located one male subject, whose identity is still unknown at this time, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital.
WTVM
Man arrested on multiple charges after stand-off in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in LaGrange. Police say, on Sept. 13, officers received reports about a person shot on Juniper Street. Upon arrival at the scene, a male suspect was found suffering from a gunshot to his upper body. Immediate...
WTVM
Columbus gang member arrested on multiple warrants, sheriff says
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force, a confirmed gang member has been taken into custody after successfully executing multiple felony warrants. Sheriff Greg Countryman says, on Sept. 13, Eddie Hawkins Jr. a bench warrant was issued for the...
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - New details on the shooting spree on Interstate-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month. Tonight four Chambers County deputies were recognized for their part in arresting the suspect. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before Jerel Brown was taken into custody, eyewitnesses spotted him...
WTVM
Russell County DA’s office clearing 4-year-old court backlog
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As crime continues to rise across the nation, many courts in the Chattahoochee Valley are playing catch up, getting cases to trial. But one District Attorney’s office in East Alabama has found several ways to decrease the backlog. Rick Chancey says the office is...
WTVM
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
WTVM
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 19-year-old Aleyiah Donald had just left her sister’s birthday party when an alert was sent to her mother’s phone. “I was leaving out of the complex, and life 360 went off on my phone,” says Aleyiah’s mother, India Donald. The alert is through an app where families can track one another. Usually she says she ignores the alerts, but she knew this time it was different.
WTVM
Columbus suspect pleads not guilty in Oct. 2021 Beallwood murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder suspect pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a 2021 murder. 19-year-old Antouvious Pitts is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the October 2021 murder of a Columbus man. Police say he shot and killed 41-year-old Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez and shot two other people in...
WTVM
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have charged a suspect in a homicide on Forestside Drive. Coroner Buddy Bryan says 25-year-old Zachary Tyler Castellow was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. from gunshot wounds. During the investigation, 25-year-old Jonathan Thompson was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Police say The...
WTVM
DETAILS: Weekend shooting in Phenix City leaves one dead
PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - A weekend shooting leaves one man dead in Phenix City. This marks the city’s 5th homicide of the year. Phenix City Police said it stemmed from a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams spent her day in the LP Stough Apartments off 10th Avenue talking to neighbors who explained the news of the shooting comes as a surprise in their usual quiet community.
WTVM
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested a woman in relation to a fatal shooting. On September 11, officers responded to the 100 block of 10th Ave South in reference to a person not breathing. Upon arrival, police found 47-year-old Mendel King, of Phenix City, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. King was pronounced dead on the scene.
WTVM
Woman escapes safely from house fire in LaGrange
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is left uninjured following a house fire in LaGrange on Sept. 12. According to LaGrange Fire Department, crews were called to Jefferson Street about reports of a structure fire. Deputy Chief Willie Bradfield conducted a full search around the home and noticed the fire...
WTVM
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen April 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old man last seen in April. James Elkins was reported missing from the 1100 block of 15th Street on April 2, at approximately 12 a.m. Officials say he left his residence earlier in the day at 8 a.m.
WTVM
Two people injured in house party shooting in LaGrange
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in LaGrange. Police responded to the call in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Officers say a person open fired in the street as a house party was winding down.
WTVM
Columbus PD: Missing man last seen June 2019 found safe
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department finds a missing man. 55-year-old Curtis Lee Thomas was last seen June 2, 2019. According to Columbus police, Thomas has been found safe and in good health.
WTVM
Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently battling a heavy fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus. There are multiple fire units on the scene. It’s unknown at this time what has caused the fire. Buckhead Grill is located at 5010 Armour Road. Stay with us as we gather more...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
WTVM
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
WTVM
Public Safety Department Heroes Honored at ‘Remembering 9/11′ ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Let us honor, let us honor all who came before us,” says Nancy Jones, 1st Vice Commander Post 135. Sunday, the Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 35 hosted a ceremony in honor of heroes lost on September 11th, 2001. At the...
WTVM
Historic church and cemetery restoration project underway in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Uchee Chapel Methodist Church and its cemetery sits on what was once called the historic Old Federal Road now known as Russell County Road 22. What currently stands was constructed in 1859. Services were actively held at the church for 130 years until 1989. So,...
