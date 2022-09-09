ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What vehicles are being recalled in September 2022: Ford, Jeep, Audi and Hyundai are among cars

By U.S. National Highway Traffic & Safety Administration
 5 days ago
Cars Michael Chow/The Republic

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for September 1 through 8, including a Ford recall involving 277,040 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. 4,117 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Chevrolet Spark and 2014-2015 Chevrolet Spark EV vehicles. The secondary hood latch may corrode at the latch pivot, preventing the hood latch from properly engaging. 120,688 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford)is recalling certain 2017-2020 F-Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and 2017-2020 Lincoln Continental vehicles equipped with the 360-degree camera system. Degradation of the camera's anti-reflective lens coating can lead to a foggy or cloudy rearview camera image. 277,040 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The right-rear axle half shafts may have been manufactured improperly, allowing the half shaft stem to break under load. 1,175 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2015-2017 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The front blower motor located behind the glove box may fail. 198,482 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2022 Elantra N and 2022-2023 Elantra vehicles. The emblem on the cover of the driver's front air bag may not have been welded properly, which can result in the emblem detaching upon deployment. 247 units are affected. Read more

Jeep

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Jeep Wrangler, RAM 1500 and 2021 Jeep Gladiator vehicles. A radio software error may prevent the rearview image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 7,895 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Jeep Gladiator vehicles. The transmission parking wheel may not properly engage with the parking mechanism. 11 units are affected. Read more

Kia

Kia America, Inc. (Kia) is recalling certain 2023 Sportage vehicles. The alternator battery positive terminal nut may loosen, which can result in an engine stall or an electrical surge. 19,701 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

RAM

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Jeep Wrangler, RAM 1500 and 2021 Jeep Gladiator vehicles. A radio software error may prevent the rearview image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 7,895 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Ram 3500, 3500 Cab Chassis, Ram 2500, and 4500 and 5500 Cab Chassis vehicles equipped with Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel engines. The engine control module (ECM) may have been built with a misaligned capacitor that can short-circuit, resulting in an internal loss of communication. 4,907 units are affected. Read more

To find more recalls for vehicles, groceries, consumer products and more, visit USA TODAY's searchable recalls database .

