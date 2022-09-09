Read full article on original website
WSET
Deputies in Henry Co. seeking to identify individuals in shoplifting investigation
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public with a shoplifting investigation on Wednesday. This incident occurred at 786 Commonwealth Blvd, in Martinsville. If anyone knows the identity of the individuals in the pictures please contact Deputy N.E. Farley at 276-638-8751 or...
WSET
Suspect in Campbell County murder set to appear in front of grand jury in November
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The man investigators call a suspect in a homicide in Campbell County went before a judge Tuesday afternoon. Matthew Mcneil of Rustburg is charged with possession of a gun by a felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. The judge decided that those...
WSET
Case continued for suspect in fatal shooting after eyewitness fails to show up for court
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The suspect in a shooting on March 6th that killed 47-year-old Jared Davis, of Lynchburg, and held Lynchburg police in an hours-long standoff appeared in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. 33-year-old Keri Leon Sharpe of Lynchburg is charged with second-degree murder, use of...
WSET
Man shot in Roanoke, police working to determine a crime scene in the incident
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are working to learn more about a shooting in the area on Monday evening. On Monday, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.
WSET
LPD is attempting to identify a man who stole YETI coolers: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to identify a man responsible for theft at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said that this occurred earlier this month and attempted theft from earlier Tuesday. On September 2 at 6:12 p.m. police also said a man stole several YETI...
WSET
Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Monday is National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
WSET
Missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Main Street in Lynchburg found
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department said they have found a missing 17-year-old girl. On September 13, at 9:08 p.m., police said Lillian Patterson was reported missing by her parents. Her parents said she often walks the downtown area of Lynchburg and was last seen on Main...
WSET
Pulaski Co. woman cited after TSA catches her with loaded handgun
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A woman from Pulaski County was cited by police by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Tuesday. Police said they prevented her from carrying her loaded handgun onto her flight at Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional Airport. Police also said that the handgun was a 380 caliber handgun...
WSET
Patrick Henry High school evacuated out of caution, caused by bomb threat
ROANOKE CITY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools were made aware of a message indicating a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School on Wednesday. School administrators worked with Roanoke City Police and the district said the building was evacuated out of caution. Students safely gathered on a...
WSET
Motorcyclist dead after I-81 crash with tractor trailer in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man died after a crash on his motorcycle in Botetourt County on Sunday, Virginia State Police said. Around 6 p.m. Randall Lucabaugh, 60, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer in the rear. The truck driver...
WSET
Fincastle family loses garage after overnight fire
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A family in Fincastle lost a garage to a fire that was used as a race shop and for vehicle restoration. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said crews responded around 10:30 p.m. on Monday for a large structure fire on Mary Alice Road in Fincastle.
WSET
Jens Soering speaks out after DNA testing resurfaces in 1985 Haysom murders
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The man convicted in the infamous double murder of a Bedford County couple in 1985 is once again in a battle over new DNA testing. In 1990, Jens Soering was convicted of the brutal murders of his girlfriend’s parents, Derek and Nancy Haysom in their Boonsboro home.
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
WSET
Some Pittsylvania County residents are not in favor of proposed luxury RV resort
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Florida developer wants to build a luxury RV resort in the Westover District on Vandola Church Road in Pittsylvania County but some families in that community are not in favor of it. "My concerns are safety and noise and the amount of people...
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. parents concerned after social media threat
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents at one Southside High School are on edge. A Snapchat message allegedly shows a Tunstall High School student threatening another student and others. ABC13 showed it to Alicia Crumpton who has a son at Tunstall High School. She confirmed that it was the...
WSET
'They could care less:' residents frustrated after meeting with James Crossing management
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people who lived at James Crossing Apartments are fighting against the clock, still trying to find a place to live after their building was shut down Sunday night. Management paid for a hotel for 48 hours, but that time is up. "I'm numb....
WSET
Campbell County Schools speaks on safety and security measures in schools
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Most school districts across the country are shoring up their security measures and that includes Campbell County. Campbell County Schools says safety is a top priority. "Parents, they expect us to take testing seriously, they expect us to take instruction seriously, but most importantly,...
WSET
Storm sends flood water into the Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A thunderstorm Monday night whipped through Lynchburg, pouring rain onto citizens in the area. Following floodwaters covered areas of the floor in the Lynchburg Community Market, which took to Facebook to share the news with the area. "The storm got us, y’all," reads the Facebook...
WSET
Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford
These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
WSET
Pittsylvania County Schools speak on SOL scores at school board meeting
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — School districts across Virginia are working to recover learning loss from the pandemic. Pittsylvania County Schools said the impact of the pandemic on student learning is still evident in the school district, but according to the district, their pass rates show less learning loss than the state-level pass rates.
