Gretna, VA

WSET

LPD is attempting to identify a man who stole YETI coolers: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to identify a man responsible for theft at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said that this occurred earlier this month and attempted theft from earlier Tuesday. On September 2 at 6:12 p.m. police also said a man stole several YETI...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Monday is National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Main Street in Lynchburg found

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department said they have found a missing 17-year-old girl. On September 13, at 9:08 p.m., police said Lillian Patterson was reported missing by her parents. Her parents said she often walks the downtown area of Lynchburg and was last seen on Main...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Pulaski Co. woman cited after TSA catches her with loaded handgun

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A woman from Pulaski County was cited by police by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Tuesday. Police said they prevented her from carrying her loaded handgun onto her flight at Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional Airport. Police also said that the handgun was a 380 caliber handgun...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Patrick Henry High school evacuated out of caution, caused by bomb threat

ROANOKE CITY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools were made aware of a message indicating a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School on Wednesday. School administrators worked with Roanoke City Police and the district said the building was evacuated out of caution. Students safely gathered on a...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Fincastle family loses garage after overnight fire

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A family in Fincastle lost a garage to a fire that was used as a race shop and for vehicle restoration. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said crews responded around 10:30 p.m. on Monday for a large structure fire on Mary Alice Road in Fincastle.
FINCASTLE, VA
WSET

Jens Soering speaks out after DNA testing resurfaces in 1985 Haysom murders

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The man convicted in the infamous double murder of a Bedford County couple in 1985 is once again in a battle over new DNA testing. In 1990, Jens Soering was convicted of the brutal murders of his girlfriend’s parents, Derek and Nancy Haysom in their Boonsboro home.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSET

Storm sends flood water into the Lynchburg Community Market

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A thunderstorm Monday night whipped through Lynchburg, pouring rain onto citizens in the area. Following floodwaters covered areas of the floor in the Lynchburg Community Market, which took to Facebook to share the news with the area. "The storm got us, y’all," reads the Facebook...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford

These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania County Schools speak on SOL scores at school board meeting

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — School districts across Virginia are working to recover learning loss from the pandemic. Pittsylvania County Schools said the impact of the pandemic on student learning is still evident in the school district, but according to the district, their pass rates show less learning loss than the state-level pass rates.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

