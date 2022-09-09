Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Local school honors first responders with ceremony and ‘Heroes Lunch’
IDAHO FALLS — A local Catholic school honored first responders with a free lunch on Monday and thanked them for all they do to help keep the community safe. The school invited local law enforcement, firefighters and veterans for a ceremony and lunch. “We raised the flag and sang...
KTVB
7's HERO: Meridian man starts Treasure Valley nonprofit to start a movement of goodness
Marine veteran Parker Harger started So Good! to serve teachers, nurses, first responders and veterans in Idaho. He says it's all about doing good things for others.
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Community Foundation grants over $220K to east Idaho organizations. Here’s who received money.
The following is a news release from the Idaho Community Foundation. The Idaho Community Foundation is giving support to nearly 60 schools, senior centers and other community organizations with more than $220,000 in grants through its Forever Idaho East program. Grantees stretch from Lemhi County to Bear Lake County. One...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg to host Napoleon Dynamite event Saturday
REXBURG — A lot of east Idahoans have seen the offbeat, Idaho-based film “Napoleon Dynamite” many times, but the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department wants to share it in a new and different way this weekend. “Extended Play Cinema: Napoleon Dynamite” happens this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30...
eastidahonews.com
More rural districts transition to a four-day week in hopes of attracting teachers
It’s no secret that rural school districts have an especially hard time finding teachers. In the Aberdeen School District, one teacher opening has been advertised for three years without a single application coming in. The district did fill four other teaching positions this year, but none of those new...
eastidahonews.com
Local jazz group becoming a popular draw for music lovers
IDAHO FALLS — If you’ve been out and about in Idaho Falls recently, there’s a good chance you’ve heard The Dewdroppers. The group has become a popular draw in the local music scene and is constantly gaining new fans. The word has spread, and now the band is also playing gigs in surrounding states like Utah and Montana.
eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons Encore: Dorothy Gamble on why having a positive attitude makes all the difference
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
eastidahonews.com
U-Pick Red Barn to throw Opening Day Party
IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is celebrating the opening day of Pumpkin Season, and you’re invited to the party. Red Barn’s Opening Day Party offers a chance to get the first crack at choosing a pumpkin, as well as all manner of games and amusements. The opening day bash has been a Red Barn tradition for over a decade-and-a-half, getting a little bigger every year.
eastidahonews.com
Sign lighting at University Place to be held Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS — A new lighted sign celebrating higher education collaboration at University Place, the shared Idaho Falls campus for University of Idaho and Idaho State University, will be unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 13. The sign showing the logos and colors of each university will be visible from the interstate...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Rexburg annexes Hibbard Flats, continues growth trajectory
Rexburg’s City Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the annexation and rezoning of Hibbard Flats at 1175 N. 12th W. from Madison County’s Rural Residential 1 to Low Density Residential 1. Most of the property is situated within Rexburg’s impact zone in Madison County. “It’s adjacent to...
eastidahonews.com
World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
eastidahonews.com
Vernon Carlson
Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II.
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
120th EISF comes to an eventful close
BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes
An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old
Tell me you live in Idaho, without telling me you live in Idaho. What better way than with locally manufactured potato gifts! The post Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old appeared first on Local News 8.
Payette woman participates in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event
BOISE, Idaho — A Payette woman will be spinning for a chance to win up to $100,000, as part of Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event at the Boise Towne Square Mall, Wednesday afternoon. Melissa Gorham works as a non-emergency medical transport driver in Payette; she is also the...
Gephardt Daily
Utah Pride Center ‘relinquishing our relationship with Zions Bank’ after bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Days after Zions Bank announced it was pulling its funding from the Boise Pride Festival, the Utah Pride Center has issued a statement “relinquishing our relationship with Zions Bank.”. “As many of you know, Boise Pride celebrations begin...
eastidahonews.com
John Lynn Erickson
John Lynn Erickson, 81, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend and cowboy passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at home with family after several years of health challenges. John was born January 2, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Neal Erickson and Veda Mabel Green Erickson. John went to school at Lewisville Elementary, Midway Junior High, and graduated from Rigby High School in 1959.
