Rexburg, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend

The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
BOISE, ID
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Sugar City, ID
Rexburg, ID
Society
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg to host Napoleon Dynamite event Saturday

REXBURG — A lot of east Idahoans have seen the offbeat, Idaho-based film "Napoleon Dynamite" many times, but the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department wants to share it in a new and different way this weekend. "Extended Play Cinema: Napoleon Dynamite" happens this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local jazz group becoming a popular draw for music lovers

IDAHO FALLS — If you've been out and about in Idaho Falls recently, there's a good chance you've heard The Dewdroppers. The group has become a popular draw in the local music scene and is constantly gaining new fans. The word has spread, and now the band is also playing gigs in surrounding states like Utah and Montana.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

U-Pick Red Barn to throw Opening Day Party

IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is celebrating the opening day of Pumpkin Season, and you're invited to the party. Red Barn's Opening Day Party offers a chance to get the first crack at choosing a pumpkin, as well as all manner of games and amusements. The opening day bash has been a Red Barn tradition for over a decade-and-a-half, getting a little bigger every year.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sign lighting at University Place to be held Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS — A new lighted sign celebrating higher education collaboration at University Place, the shared Idaho Falls campus for University of Idaho and Idaho State University, will be unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 13. The sign showing the logos and colors of each university will be visible from the interstate...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Rexburg annexes Hibbard Flats, continues growth trajectory

Rexburg's City Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the annexation and rezoning of Hibbard Flats at 1175 N. 12th W. from Madison County's Rural Residential 1 to Low Density Residential 1. Most of the property is situated within Rexburg's impact zone in Madison County. "It's adjacent to...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she'll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
eastidahonews.com

Vernon Carlson

Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

120th EISF comes to an eventful close

BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. "The only thing hotter than the weather during...
BLACKFOOT, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes

An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
eastidahonews.com

John Lynn Erickson

John Lynn Erickson, 81, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend and cowboy passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at home with family after several years of health challenges. John was born January 2, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Neal Erickson and Veda Mabel Green Erickson. John went to school at Lewisville Elementary, Midway Junior High, and graduated from Rigby High School in 1959.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

