HARWICH – A man was injured while using a saw in Harwich around 10:30 AM Tuesday morning. Rescuers were called to a location off Queen Anne Road and Oak Street. The victim reportedly suffered facial trauma after being struck by a piece of wood being cut. MedFlight could not respond due to weather so the

HARWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO