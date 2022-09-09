Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"Dianna CarneyEastham, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna CarneyDennis, MA
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurantsJason WeilandProvincetown, MA
Related
theweektoday.com
Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
capecoddaily.com
Man injured using saw in Harwich
HARWICH – A man was injured while using a saw in Harwich around 10:30 AM Tuesday morning. Rescuers were called to a location off Queen Anne Road and Oak Street. The victim reportedly suffered facial trauma after being struck by a piece of wood being cut. MedFlight could not respond due to weather so the […] The post Man injured using saw in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Two seriously injured after car goes over dune onto Brewster beach
BREWSTER – At 1:07 AM Monday morning, Brewster Fire-Rescue reports they were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the upper Breakwater Beach Landing. On arrival units found a vehicle had traveled through a split rail fence and over the dune eventually coming to rest in a vertical position on the beach. Firefighters and police […] The post Two seriously injured after car goes over dune onto Brewster beach appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after 20-year-old man reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed by group of masked individuals
Fall River Police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed early Monday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Fall River Police personnel responded to St. Anne’s Hospital Emergency Room regarding a patient who arrived there with stab wounds. Upon arrival, officers spoke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton Police looking for suspect after man in critical condition run over and dragged after road rage incident
TIVERTON — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to be involved. On Sunday, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Tiverton Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to...
capecoddaily.com
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm
HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.. The post Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Apparent road rage stabbing in I-93 tunnel leaves one injured, police say
The victim, a 35-year-old Boston man, is being treated for a nonlife-threatening stab wound. The victim of a “suspected road rage stabbing” that took place early Monday morning inside the Interstate 93 southbound Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr. Tunnel in Boston has been identified as a 35-year-old Boston man.
RELATED PEOPLE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after allegedly throwing tantrum at Papa Gino’s, trying to bribe officer
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after allegedly ripping out a cash register and then attempting to bribe an officer. 35-year-old Lenita Barbosa was upset that her food order at Papa Gino’s in Plymouth was not completed in a timely manner. She reportedly ripped the cash register from its electrical wiring and threw it on the floor.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police responded to and are investigating a suspected highway road rage stabbing
Massachusetts State Police responded to and are investigating a suspected highway road rage stabbing that took place on Monday. According to Massachusetts State Police, earlier this morning MSP responded to a suspected road rage stabbing inside the Route 93 southbound tunnel. The suspect fled the scene to South Bay Mall...
capecoddaily.com
Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police looking for missing and endangered 14-year-old girl that may be with mother
Police are looking for a missing and endangered girl believed to be with her biological mother. According to Rockland Police, Jaylanna Curtin-Green was last seen in Rockland on Monday at 2:30 p.m. She is described as a 14-year-old female. Jaylanna is 5’2 tall and weighs 120lbs. She has long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Avon Suspect Caught in Alleged Road Rage Stabbing
BOSTON — State police say a suspect with a vehicle registered in Avon has been taken into custody after an alleged road rage-related stabbing inside the Route 93 southbound tunnel in Boston this morning. The victim, a 35-year-old man, has been taken to a nearby hospital with a stab...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier
At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown crash results in serious injuries, charges
A single motor vehicle crash near Harborview Hotel that resulted in an emergency Med-flight to Mass General Hospital Saturday afternoon, has left the driver of the car facing a handful of offenses, including causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence. Andrew Rauker, 37, of Littleton, Massachusetts, appeared in...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River dirt bike rider seriously injured after being ejected during collision with vehicle
Two people were cited, and a dirt bike rider was seriously injured after a crash Saturday afternoon in Fall River. According to Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Robeson Street and President Avenue in response to a collision between a Buick sedan and a Kawasaki dirt bike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Updated with plea from Bourne Police: Agencies search Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate.
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton woman arrested after allegedly taking advantage of 86-year-old elderly client
Police have charged a local woman after they say that they acquired evidence that she robbed an elderly client. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, an in-home caregiver service reported concern about two separate unauthorized credit card transactions that were discovered on an 86-year-old elderly client’s credit card statement. Investigators discovered that on June 27, 2022, two separate $200 payments were made from the elderly client’s credit card to a PayPal account. These transactions were not authorized by the client or her Power of Attorney/Health Care Proxy.
capecod.com
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
Comments / 0