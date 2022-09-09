ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

theweektoday.com

Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway

A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Man injured using saw in Harwich

HARWICH – A man was injured while using a saw in Harwich around 10:30 AM Tuesday morning. Rescuers were called to a location off Queen Anne Road and Oak Street. The victim reportedly suffered facial trauma after being struck by a piece of wood being cut. MedFlight could not respond due to weather so the […] The post Man injured using saw in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two seriously injured after car goes over dune onto Brewster beach

BREWSTER – At 1:07 AM Monday morning, Brewster Fire-Rescue reports they were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the upper Breakwater Beach Landing. On arrival units found a vehicle had traveled through a split rail fence and over the dune eventually coming to rest in a vertical position on the beach. Firefighters and police […] The post Two seriously injured after car goes over dune onto Brewster beach appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating after 20-year-old man reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed by group of masked individuals

Fall River Police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed early Monday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Fall River Police personnel responded to St. Anne’s Hospital Emergency Room regarding a patient who arrived there with stab wounds. Upon arrival, officers spoke...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm

HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.. The post Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASHPEE, MA
1420 WBSM

Avon Suspect Caught in Alleged Road Rage Stabbing

BOSTON — State police say a suspect with a vehicle registered in Avon has been taken into custody after an alleged road rage-related stabbing inside the Route 93 southbound tunnel in Boston this morning. The victim, a 35-year-old man, has been taken to a nearby hospital with a stab...
AVON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier

At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown crash results in serious injuries, charges

A single motor vehicle crash near Harborview Hotel that resulted in an emergency Med-flight to Mass General Hospital Saturday afternoon, has left the driver of the car facing a handful of offenses, including causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence. Andrew Rauker, 37, of Littleton, Massachusetts, appeared in...
EDGARTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Tiverton woman arrested after allegedly taking advantage of 86-year-old elderly client

Police have charged a local woman after they say that they acquired evidence that she robbed an elderly client. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, an in-home caregiver service reported concern about two separate unauthorized credit card transactions that were discovered on an 86-year-old elderly client’s credit card statement. Investigators discovered that on June 27, 2022, two separate $200 payments were made from the elderly client’s credit card to a PayPal account. These transactions were not authorized by the client or her Power of Attorney/Health Care Proxy.
TIVERTON, RI
capecod.com

Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach

WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
WELLFLEET, MA

