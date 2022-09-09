ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

kjzz.org

Maricopa County Attorney's Office predicts drop in prosecutor vacancy rate

The interim Maricopa County attorney is forecasting a significant reduction in the number of unfilled prosecutor jobs. Rachel Mitchell launched a hiring campaign after taking over the office in April with a roughly 20% vacancy across the agency. While accepting endorsements from police unions on Thursday, Mitchell said she expects...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Center Square

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Interim Phoenix PD chief first day on the job, left with DOJ investigation

PHOENIX — Chief Michael Sullivan is now on the job with the Phoenix Police Department, replacing Jeri Williams who is retiring. It's a critical time for the department, which is facing a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. This comes after ABC15’s Politically Charged investigation, which...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 suspects, including teen, arrested after fatal shooting in Phoenix restaurant parking lot

PHOENIX – Two suspects, including a teenage boy, were arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday night outside a Phoenix restaurant, authorities said. Gilberto Millan, 20, allegedly took a gun out of a vehicle driven by the teen and shot Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal

An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation’s third-largest prosecutor’s office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teenager accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring a woman in a weekend shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall, authorities said. The accused shooter, identified only as a juvenile in his late teens, was booked on numerous felony charges, including second-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ

