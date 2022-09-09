Read full article on original website
12news.com
‘Aggressive’ panhandlers may face charges in Glendale, according to new proposal
City leaders say it's an issue that has grown since the pandemic. Now, they want to make changes to stop it.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Attorney's Office predicts drop in prosecutor vacancy rate
The interim Maricopa County attorney is forecasting a significant reduction in the number of unfilled prosecutor jobs. Rachel Mitchell launched a hiring campaign after taking over the office in April with a roughly 20% vacancy across the agency. While accepting endorsements from police unions on Thursday, Mitchell said she expects...
Phoenix New Times
Activists Celebrate — with Drums and Horns — as Police Chief Jeri Williams Steps Down
Outside the Phoenix Police Department's downtown headquarters on Monday afternoon, the air was jubilant. A brass ensemble played a raucous rendition of "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye." A crowd cheered in the summer heat as temperatures reached the high 90s. The celebration was for police Chief Jeri Williams....
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
ABC 15 News
Interim Phoenix PD chief first day on the job, left with DOJ investigation
PHOENIX — Chief Michael Sullivan is now on the job with the Phoenix Police Department, replacing Jeri Williams who is retiring. It's a critical time for the department, which is facing a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. This comes after ABC15’s Politically Charged investigation, which...
KTAR.com
2 suspects, including teen, arrested after fatal shooting in Phoenix restaurant parking lot
PHOENIX – Two suspects, including a teenage boy, were arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday night outside a Phoenix restaurant, authorities said. Gilberto Millan, 20, allegedly took a gun out of a vehicle driven by the teen and shot Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
'You don’t ever get to speak to me again': New Arizona law protects crime victims from abusers
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — After waiting nearly two years, an Arizona mother is about to see a state law that bears her name go into effect. Dubbed “Kayleigh’s Law," the statute will allow victims of dangerous crimes, including sex crimes, to petition courts for what amounts to a lifetime restraining order against their assailant.
KTAR.com
West Valley beauty shop owner accused of fatally shooting wife, her alleged lover
PHOENIX – The owner of a West Valley beauty shop was arrested Sunday after his wife and a man he believed she was having an affair with were shot dead at the salon, authorities said. Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra called 911 to report that he’d shot two people at...
fox40jackson.com
Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal
An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation’s third-largest prosecutor’s office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is...
KTAR.com
Police searching for people who used Cox equipment for target practice in 2017-18
This article originally appeared Feb. 26, 2018. Target shooters in the far West Valley may not realize the kind of danger they’re creating by taking pot shots at utility boxes and lines. Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said the vandalism is happening in the desert south of Interstate 10...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
12news.com
Who will oversee Maricopa County's 10,000 yearly cases? The two candidates debated live on 12News
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired in April 2022. It's a contest between an insider and an outsider to run one of the largest prosecutorial agencies in the country. Voters sized up the two candidates fighting to lead the Maricopa County Attorney's Office Friday morning...
12news.com
Glendale mom seeking answers 3 years after daughter's disappearance
Alicia Navarro left her home in September 2019 a few days before her 15th birthday. She left a note promising she'd return, but she hasn't been seen since.
City of Phoenix refusing to release ASU report into police protest response
That is the question lawyers, academics and ABC15 reporters all want to know after the City repeatedly declined to release a review into the Phoenix Police Department protest response.
AZFamily
Report: Gunman involved in shootout with police had been affected by recent events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A police incident report that’s over 300 pages long details the night two people were shot and killed and two officers were hurt last month, and what the shooter’s parents say might have led up to the tragic event. On Sunday, Aug. 28,...
12news.com
Lockdown lifted at Betty Fairfax in Laveen, students safe
Police say reports of a gun and suspicious package put the school into lockdown. Police continue to investigate the incident.
KTAR.com
Teenager accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old at Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring a woman in a weekend shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall, authorities said. The accused shooter, identified only as a juvenile in his late teens, was booked on numerous felony charges, including second-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Monday.
Glendale City Council reviews proposal to give ‘aggressive’ panhandlers criminal charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale City Council seems to be moving ahead with a recent proposal that would make it a crime to ask for money from drivers on public streets. That proposal would also make it a crime for panhandlers to stand on a median, ask for money at a bus stop, within 15 feet of a bank or ATM, or on private property.
L.A. Weekly
Tommy Hinton Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on 51st Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
40-Year-Old Man Dies in Pedestrian Accident near Indian School Road. Around 7:00 p.m., police responded to the scene near the intersection of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Per reports, the driver of a vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. Paramedics arrived and transported the severely injured pedestrian...
AZFamily
Laveen high school lockdown lifted after reports of armed person, suspicious backpack
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lockdown has been lifted and one person was detained after reports of an armed person and suspicious backpack at a Laveen high school Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police evacuated all students and staff at Betty H. Fairfax High School near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police say all students are safe.
