GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale City Council seems to be moving ahead with a recent proposal that would make it a crime to ask for money from drivers on public streets. That proposal would also make it a crime for panhandlers to stand on a median, ask for money at a bus stop, within 15 feet of a bank or ATM, or on private property.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO