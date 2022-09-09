La Salle police were called to Beck's on Third Street in the wee hours of Monday morning, not long after midnight. The complaint was retail theft. After looking into it, police arrested three juveniles – a 15-year-old and 16-year-old from La Salle, and a 17-year-old from Oglesby. The 15-year-old has been charged with retail theft and breaking ordinance on curfew and trespassing. The 16-year-old was hit with citations for possession of cannabis and breaking curfew. And the 17-year-old also got a curfew citation.

