Tacoma, WA

letsbreal54
4d ago

first guy arrested 3 times in 2 months for illegal guns and distribution of fentinal but he was back on the streets. this is all on the democrats from open borders allowing the fentinal in the country to soft on crime liberal policies. period!

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two dead after standoff, fire at Montlake-area home

SEATTLE — Two people are dead and four officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire and standoff with an armed man at a Montlake-area home, according to Seattle police. At about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a home in the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Madison Valley rape suspect evades arrest

Seattle Police Detectives need the public’s help to find a man suspected of attempted rape and robbery in the Madison Valley. Police say that on August 31st, at about 5:00 p.m., the suspect, Jordan Alexander, walked into a Madison Valley business, showed a knife, and demanded money from a female employee.
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

1 Stabbed Leads to SWAT Standoff, Woman Arrested

Capital Hill, Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department was in a standoff with suspects allegedly involved in stabbing a man on Thursday, Sept. 8, around 10:45 p.m. in Seattle’s Capital Hill neighborhood. SPD officers responded to the 1700 bock of Bellevue Avenue for reports of a stabbing. Arriving officers...
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Car Bomb Detonates Outside Funeral, Suspect Shoots At Responding Employees

Authorities in Auburn, Washington, are asking the public for help identifying two suspects responsible for a car bombing on August 23. Officials said that the car was parked at Mountain View Cemetery during a funeral when it exploded, sparking a massive fire. Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching a black...
AUBURN, WA
kptv.com

Car bomb explodes at Washington funeral, police searching for suspect

AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Washington state police are looking for a man who is suspected of putting an explosive in a car belonging to a funeral attendee, causing the car to explode. On August 23, as the victim was attending a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery, a device was allegedly...
thejoltnews.com

Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail

A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Everett, police investigating

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting early Monday morning that seriously injured one man. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting near 127th St SE and Third Ave SE around 1:15 a.m., and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies sweep notorious homeless encampment in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies swept a notorious homeless encampment in Parkland and made several arrests last week. On Wednesday Sep. 7, deputies cleared out an encampment along 149th St S, on a private lot between Pacific Ave S and C St S. Authorities say they received frequent calls about the encampment, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and drug overdoses.
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Saturday, September 10, 2022

On 09/10/22 at 5:09 a.m. in the 17100 block of Leitner Rd SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Chrystal Rose Hoffecker, 39, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 09/10/22 at 8:31 a.m. in the 400 block of Main St S, Sheriff's deputies arrested Cody Ether McEwen, 31, on suspicion of violation of a no-contact order.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

