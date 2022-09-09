Read full article on original website
letsbreal54
4d ago
first guy arrested 3 times in 2 months for illegal guns and distribution of fentinal but he was back on the streets. this is all on the democrats from open borders allowing the fentinal in the country to soft on crime liberal policies. period!
Tacoma woman faces murder charges in robbery that turned to shootout
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is facing murder charges after Tacoma police say a planned robbery quickly escalated into a shootout. On July 30, Tacoma police officers responded to the 5300 block of South Orchard Street after a 911 caller reported two men shooting at each other in a parking lot.
Two dead after standoff, fire at Montlake-area home
SEATTLE — Two people are dead and four officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire and standoff with an armed man at a Montlake-area home, according to Seattle police. At about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a home in the...
The Crime Blotter: Madison Valley rape suspect evades arrest
Seattle Police Detectives need the public’s help to find a man suspected of attempted rape and robbery in the Madison Valley. Police say that on August 31st, at about 5:00 p.m., the suspect, Jordan Alexander, walked into a Madison Valley business, showed a knife, and demanded money from a female employee.
1 Stabbed Leads to SWAT Standoff, Woman Arrested
Capital Hill, Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department was in a standoff with suspects allegedly involved in stabbing a man on Thursday, Sept. 8, around 10:45 p.m. in Seattle’s Capital Hill neighborhood. SPD officers responded to the 1700 bock of Bellevue Avenue for reports of a stabbing. Arriving officers...
Police: Loaded gun, pills seized from suspected fentanyl dealer in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police arrested a suspected fentanyl dealer and seized pills and weapons. Authorities say officers on an emphasis patrol watched a 20-year-old man selling pills on Pacific Hwy S. They took him into custody and searched him, finding a stolen Smith & Wesson .40 caliber...
Car Bomb Detonates Outside Funeral, Suspect Shoots At Responding Employees
Authorities in Auburn, Washington, are asking the public for help identifying two suspects responsible for a car bombing on August 23. Officials said that the car was parked at Mountain View Cemetery during a funeral when it exploded, sparking a massive fire. Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching a black...
Chehalis Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Nearly $10,000 by Redepositing Ex’s Checks
One year after she was charged with identity theft for allegedly stealing checks made out to an ex-partner, Aniesa L. Stamper has had her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court. Stamper, 26, of Chehalis, is accused of taking checks her ex-partner earned as an employee of JJ Berry Furniture...
Car bomb explodes at Washington funeral, police searching for suspect
AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Washington state police are looking for a man who is suspected of putting an explosive in a car belonging to a funeral attendee, causing the car to explode. On August 23, as the victim was attending a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery, a device was allegedly...
Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail
A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15
3 previous suspects are gang affiliated, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
Kent Police looking to ID suspects caught on camera brutally beating a woman during robbery
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who violently assaulted a woman, stole her phone and tossed it out of their car window. According to police, the assault occurred on June 20 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. The victim, Kimberli Johnson, said the incident may have sparked over a dispute.
1 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Everett, police investigating
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting early Monday morning that seriously injured one man. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting near 127th St SE and Third Ave SE around 1:15 a.m., and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.
Police: 2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Seattle home
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Two people are dead after a disturbance-turned-house fire in Seattle, which also sent four police officers to the hospital. SPD Chief Adrian Diaz confirmed his officers were called to the house in Montlake around 9:15 a.m. for the disturbance, which was reported as a man yelling and a woman in distress.
Deputies sweep notorious homeless encampment in Parkland
PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies swept a notorious homeless encampment in Parkland and made several arrests last week. On Wednesday Sep. 7, deputies cleared out an encampment along 149th St S, on a private lot between Pacific Ave S and C St S. Authorities say they received frequent calls about the encampment, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and drug overdoses.
Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8
PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large homeless encampment on private property in Parkland last week and arrested eight people with warrants. Officers had been called to the camp on 149th Street South, between Pacific Avenue South and C Street South,...
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 10, 2022
On 09/10/22 at 5:09 a.m. in the 17100 block of Leitner Rd SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Chrystal Rose Hoffecker, 39, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 09/10/22 at 8:31 a.m. in the 400 block of Main St S, Sheriff's deputies arrested Cody Ether McEwen, 31, on suspicion of violation of a no-contact order.
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tacoma on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street at around 4 p.m. The officials stated that two cars and a school bus were involved in the collision. According to the...
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
Snohomish County deputies say a man was shot in the head overnight in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot in the head in Snohomish County early Monday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an assault-with-a-weapon incident in the 100 block of 127th Street SE in Everett around 1:19 a.m. They found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot to the head.
Redmond cracks down on loud vehicles with ‘muffler patrols’
Last weekend, Redmond Police conducted an emphasis “muffler” patrol to stop those with modified mufflers after receiving complaints about the loud noise. Officers pulled over 15 loud cars and ticketed 7, and Redmond PD says it was a “successful patrol.”. Redmond PD spokesperson Jill Green tells KIRO...
