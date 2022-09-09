KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who violently assaulted a woman, stole her phone and tossed it out of their car window. According to police, the assault occurred on June 20 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. The victim, Kimberli Johnson, said the incident may have sparked over a dispute.

