Funding sought for rural water districts
WINTON – Hertford County officials will proceed with submitting the first round of required paperwork that may lead to project funding for its rural water districts. The American Rescue Plan has grant/loan funds available through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Infrastructure Section. The eligibility criteria for these grants or loans range from planning and design to actual construction of water and wastewater projects.
Fingers (and toes) remain crossed
It wasn’t the outcome I had hoped for, but the sun will rise tomorrow and with it comes new opportunities. Two weeks have passed since Governor Roy Cooper announced the winners of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants in 69 counties across the state. Included in that announcement was $3.68 million for Gates County, $2.70 million for Northampton County, and $1.35 million for Hertford County.
Hertford County resident ‘rescued’
WINTON – As part of the federal government’s assistance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, local government entities across the nation received American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. Hertford County will use just a small portion of their $3.5 million to “rescue” a local resident. At...
Local “report cards” show mixed results
Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt in many aspects of life, and local school districts are no exception. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) released their annual School Performance Grades on Sept. 1, sharing data from the 2021-2022 school year. This is the first time these grades have been fully calculated since the 2018-2019 school year, the last one before the pandemic made an impact on education locally and throughout the state and nation.
Not a good way to spend my tax dollars
After reading the Gates County Index of August 25th 2022, I was very 100% proud how my fellow Gates County citizens stood up for the employees and the sheriff’s office. I wish had the marbles to stand up like that. However, I wasn’t very happy on how ridiculous the...
Raymond C. Benthall, Jr.
MURFREESBORO – On Sunday, September 11th, Raymond Carson Benthall, Jr., of Murfreesboro, N.C. passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Carson Benthall and his mother, Sonora Bland Benthall. Raymond is survived by his wife, Susan; and his two sons, Raymond Carson Benthall IlI, his wife Meredith of Charlotte, and Wilson Bland Benthall, his wife Diana and their son William of Raleigh. He is also survived by his two siblings, Betsy Benthall Michaels and her two sons, Bob and John of Dallas, TX and his brother, David of Chattanooga TN.
Never Forget
Despite the passage of over 20 years, it’s impossible to erase the horrific images of Sept. 11, 2001 etched in the minds of Americans. But yet that day serves as a gentle reminder of the daily sacrifices made by those who rush towards danger rather than retreat. This past...
Chowan soccer sweeps Southern Wesleyan
MURFREESBORO – Chowan University collected two wins here Saturday against Southern Wesleyan in Conference Carolinas soccer action. The women’s team found an abundance of offense in a 5-1 win as four different Hawks scored in the win. The men’s team picked up their first shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory.
Tusculum edges Chowan, 23-21
MURFREESBORO – Chowan’s defense held Tusculum to just a field goal in the second half, but the offense, after scoring a trio of first half touchdowns, failed to find the endzone as the Hawks suffered a 23-21 loss at home on Saturday afternoon. Montre Moore had a career...
