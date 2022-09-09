ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Gensler

bloomberglaw.com

Mozilla Hires Carlos Torres for Chief Legal Officer Position

Carlos Torres has joined Mozilla as chief legal officer, the company announced Monday. Torres will lead the internet company’s global legal and public policy teams, develop legal, regulatory and policy strategies, and manage all regulatory issues, Mozilla said. He joins from tech research and development company Flashbots, where he...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Do More Years in Practice Mean More Non-Billables?

Most law firm attorneys—and possibly most law students—are familiar with firms’ billable hour requirements. What is possibly surprising (especially to new firm lawyers) is the amount of time you’ll invest in non-billable matters. And if you’re between the ages of 45 and 64, data from Bloomberg Law’s most recent Workload & Hours Survey suggest that you may spend more time on non-billable work than your younger colleagues.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Squire Adds House Appropriations Lawyer Berg in DC Policy Office

Adam Berg, former chief counsel for the House Appropriations Committee, has joined Squire Patton Boggs as of counsel in the global public policy group, the law firm said Monday. Berg advised Democrat committee members and staff on legislative drafting, floor and committee procedure, budget law, amendment strategy and floor strategy,...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

States Divvy Up Federal Covid Billions With More Equity In Mind

States also seek to meet equity goals using the influx of money. With roughly two years still left on the clock, states have allocated almost two-thirds of the $199.8 billion in federal pandemic relief aid from the Biden administration’s landmark stimulus package to fund a wide variety of their own priorities—from building homes and expanding broadband access to providing bonuses to public school staff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Freshfields Nabs Wilson Sonsini Antitrust Partner Ferris in DC

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired Jamillia Ferris in Washington as the firm builds its antitrust practice. Ferris, a former senior antitrust official at the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission, joins from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati where she was a partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition practice.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Capital One, TD Ameritrade Sued Over Caller Voice Print Use (3)

The use of biometric voice prints by four financial institutions—Capital One Bank, TD Ameritrade, TD Bank and Fidelity Brokerage Services— to identify callers and test the veracity of their statements violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act, separate potential class lawsuits filed in federal court said. The plaintiffs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

NFL Latest Target in Lawsuits Over Data Sharing With Meta (1)

Facebook pixel allegedly tracks subscriber activity on NFL.com. Data sharing without consent said to violate video privacy act. was sued for allegedly sharing digital subscribers’ personal data with. Meta Platforms Inc. ’s Facebook, becoming the latest target of consumers claiming companies pass on private information to the social media...
NFL
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Pill Maker Eyes Changed Judiciary as It Mulls New Suit

Different courts pose challenges for FDA vs. state preemption. Generic abortion pill maker GenBioPro is searching for a new court to revive its battle against state restrictions, though the company’s hunt for a favorable judicial forum will prove complicated thanks to appointments from the Trump administration. Former President Donald...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Test Used to Ensure Fair Housing Also Can Combat Hiring Bias

A decades-old investigative technique the federal government uses to expose evidence of discriminatory home-selling practices nationwide is also an effective tool to uncover patterns of hiring discrimination. The US Justice and Housing and Urban Development departments both use matched-pair testing—also called auditing—to clamp down on real estate agents who violate...
REAL ESTATE
bloomberglaw.com

Tax Problems Become More Complex When Entering the Metaverse

More and more companies are moving, or considering a move, to have a presence in a metaverse. As metaverses are developing, they’re blending online multiplayer gaming, cryptocurrency, NFTs, and virtual reality into a new immersive digital experience for their users. While metaverses initially seemed to attract companies with an...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bloomberglaw.com

Big Task Awaits Federal Agencies in Tracking Carbon Footprints

Agencies to account for Scope 3 emissions, plan to lower them. Federal agencies will have to find ways of tracking and reporting their downstream carbon emissions, down to the level of their employees’ commuting and business travel, under a new set of White House instructions. The rules from the...
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Right-to-Try Rule Finalized by FDA Requiring Reports Every March

March 31 is annual due date for reporting right-to-try access. Drug companies who provide experimental medicines under a law designed to skirt FDA oversight must let the agency know in annual reports due at the end of every March. The Food and Drug Administration published Tuesday a final rule on...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

New DOJ Fraud Chief Lands On Cusp of Pivotal White-Collar Change

The Justice Department’s new criminal fraud chief has arrived just in time to implement forthcoming white-collar policy changes, an agenda that will lean on his experience from both sides of government enforcement. Glenn Leon, a former Hewlett Packard Enterprise senior vice president, started Sept. 12 as head of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: US Chamber Hires Ex-VW Lawyer as General Counsel

In today’s column, new appeals delayed the $667 million fee award in a $2.67 billion antitrust settlement with Blue Cross Blue Shield; Duane Morris is adding 18 labor and employment attorneys through a merger; and more corporate legal departments want their lawyers to come back into the office, but with “nuances.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

