Plan b burgers opening on Front Street in Hartford

A new location of Plan b Burger Bar will be built on Hartford’s Front Street, where Ted’s Montana Grill used to be, Locals 8 Hospitality Group announced Friday. It will open in early October, a news release states.

The spot at 35 Front St. will be the sixth Connecticut location of Plan b. Others are in Glastonbury, Milford, Simsbury, Southington and West Hartford. There is also a Plan b in Springfield, Massachusetts. A location in Washington D.C. is temporarily closed.

Locals 8 also owns Tisane and The Half Door in Hartford’s West End, Butchers & Bakers in Farmington, Diamond Pub and Grill in Glastonbury and a catering and training center in Hartford.

“We have had a presence in Hartford’s West End for over 20 years, and with the leadership of the mayor and city of Hartford, we are confident that this is the time to expand downtown,” founder and CEO Allie J. Gamble said in the news release. “We believe in Hartford and are thrilled to be a part of the Hartford community.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin added in the release “We’re feeling a lot of energy and momentum returning to downtown, and Plan b is a perfect addition to the Front Street entertainment district.”

Ted’s Montana Grill, a branch of the bison-steak restaurant chain founded by CNN mogul Ted Turner, opened on Front Street in May 2014 and announced its closure almost exactly two years ago, on Sept. 11, 2020.

Ted’s still has a location in the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor. That is now the only Connecticut location of Ted’s, which also has 38 locations in other states.

Plan B is known for its extensive bar and burger menu, as well as mac and cheese, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, appetizers and its late-night small-bites menu starting at 10 p.m.

The announcement states that Plan b will seek local artists to create artworks that reflect Plan b’s offerings. The 4,600-square-foot restaurant will seat about 160 people.

More information is at burgersbeerbourbon.com .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .