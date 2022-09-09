Read full article on original website
Little Rock man gets 25-year federal sentence for 2021 shooting, chase
A Little Rock man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of a 2021 Arkansas shooting.
Police: One person dead on Dahlia Drive, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43 a.m. as authorities found a Black male victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Authorities encourage...
Little Rock police: Man found dead in vehicle after shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after they say a shooting left one person dead.
Police: Search underway for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man. Reports state that he could be traveling in a 2002 Blue Dodge Dakota with Arkansas license plates that read SWAMPY3. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please...
Deputy finds drugs on stop
An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide officially charged
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide was officially charged on Tuesday. According to court documents, Anthony Perez was charged with the following:. Murder (felony) Attempted kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon (level 3 felony) Attempted kidnapping resulting in serious bodily injury (level 3...
Pine Bluff police: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead and two people injured.
Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities...
Jacksonville police investigating shooting at Highway 161
Police are investigating a confirmed shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday night.
Search continues for inmate who escaped an Arkansas jail
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge. Wuanya Smith escaped from jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This is four days after he was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 7. “He was awaiting extradition to […]
Man claims he accidentally shot woman in Lafayette Walmart parking lot
LAFAYETTE — The man charged with murder, stemming from a shooting that left a woman dead in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lafayette says the shooting was accidental, according to court documents. Anthony J. Perez is charged with murder, attempted kidnapping, criminal confinement, unlawful possession of...
LPD to host R.A.D. self-defense class for women
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Time is running out to sign up for the Lafayette Police women's self defense class. The Rape Aggression Defense System is a program of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women. The courses are taught by nationally certified R.A.D. Instructors, and women as young as...
Man who escaped from Arkansas jail captured
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — An escaped inmate who has been accused of murder was captured by law enforcement, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Wuanya Smith escaped from Saline County Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Police said he was being held on an active...
Man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of Lafayette business
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of a Lafayette night club. Police were called to a night-club on McCarty Lane about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. A manager told police a man was removed from the business after repeatedly touching a female...
Police warn of blackmail, scams targeting international Purdue students
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are warning the Purdue University community about a rising number of scams targeting international students. Law enforcement officials say con-artists are swindling students to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Scammers impersonate immigration officials, police officers and landlords, and demand money...
3 killed in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
Three people were killed in three separate shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning across Indianapolis, according to police
Three teens injured in Romney vehicle rollover, not life threatening
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith confirmed the single vehicle rollover crash in Romney on Saturday included one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, all from Lafayette. He said their injuries are non-life threatening. After their vehicle rolled over near the intersection of 400 West and 1200 South...
Little Rock man charged with beating 14-year-old Beebe youth, $15K bond
A Little Rock man was charged after a 14 year old was allegedly beaten.
Deputies: Grandmother and grandson die in early morning Conway Co. house fire
Deputies say two people are dead after a Tuesday morning house fire in Conway County.
Pine Bluff police: 15-year-old arrested in 2021 Christmas club killing
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a 15-year-old Sunday in connection to a 2021 Christmas club killing.
