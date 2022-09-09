An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.

JACKSONVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO