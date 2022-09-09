ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Police: One person dead on Dahlia Drive, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43 a.m. as authorities found a Black male victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Authorities encourage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Search underway for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man. Reports state that he could be traveling in a 2002 Blue Dodge Dakota with Arkansas license plates that read SWAMPY3. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Deputy finds drugs on stop

An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
WLFI.com

Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide officially charged

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide was officially charged on Tuesday. According to court documents, Anthony Perez was charged with the following:. Murder (felony) Attempted kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon (level 3 felony) Attempted kidnapping resulting in serious bodily injury (level 3...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WREG

Search continues for inmate who escaped an Arkansas jail

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge. Wuanya Smith escaped from jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This is four days after he was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 7.   “He was awaiting extradition to […]
SALINE COUNTY, AR
wrtv.com

Man claims he accidentally shot woman in Lafayette Walmart parking lot

LAFAYETTE — The man charged with murder, stemming from a shooting that left a woman dead in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lafayette says the shooting was accidental, according to court documents. Anthony J. Perez is charged with murder, attempted kidnapping, criminal confinement, unlawful possession of...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

LPD to host R.A.D. self-defense class for women

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Time is running out to sign up for the Lafayette Police women's self defense class. The Rape Aggression Defense System is a program of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women. The courses are taught by nationally certified R.A.D. Instructors, and women as young as...
LAFAYETTE, IN
KHBS

Man who escaped from Arkansas jail captured

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — An escaped inmate who has been accused of murder was captured by law enforcement, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Wuanya Smith escaped from Saline County Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Police said he was being held on an active...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
WLFI.com

Man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of Lafayette business

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of a Lafayette night club. Police were called to a night-club on McCarty Lane about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. A manager told police a man was removed from the business after repeatedly touching a female...
WLFI.com

Police warn of blackmail, scams targeting international Purdue students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are warning the Purdue University community about a rising number of scams targeting international students. Law enforcement officials say con-artists are swindling students to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Scammers impersonate immigration officials, police officers and landlords, and demand money...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Three teens injured in Romney vehicle rollover, not life threatening

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith confirmed the single vehicle rollover crash in Romney on Saturday included one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, all from Lafayette. He said their injuries are non-life threatening. After their vehicle rolled over near the intersection of 400 West and 1200 South...
ROMNEY, IN

