Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach
Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Jimbo Fisher Following Texas A&M's Upset Loss
Jimbo Fisher had an awful weekend. His Texas A&M Aggies were upset by the Appalachian State Mountaineers at College Station last Saturday. Now, Paul Finebaum is letting him hear about it. Many thought Texas A&M would be the third-best team in the SEC this season. The Aggies even found themselves...
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
Alabama Football: Against Texas ‘worst call ever seen’ wasn’t
Both Alabama football fans and Texas fans have plenty of reason to complain about officiating on Saturday. As there are in many games, there were times when it appeared offensive holding, by both teams, was not called. Alabama was not called for an apparent face mask penalty on a tackle....
Ex-NFL Quarterback Believes He's 'Motherf----r' Tom Brady Referenced
While on an episode of HBO's The Shop in 2021, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about a team passing up on him in free agency. Brady made headlines because he referred to an unnamed quarterback as a "motherf---er." Fans around the league were desperate to find out who he was talking about.
NFL・
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts
Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
NFL・
Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost
The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach
Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
FOX Sports
Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
Matt Leinart Blames Alabama vs. Texas Refs: Fans React
The officiating did Texas no favors in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama, and Matt Leinart is calling them out for it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leinart declares that Texas should have won the game and will lament the mistakes they made. But he also stated that the officiating in the game was terrible.
