Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism today announced a project to revitalize and relaunch the Louisiana African American Trail. The announcement came during a luncheon at Whitney Plantation in Edgard, Louisiana, one of the current trail sites. First launched in February 2008, the original trail included 26 sites from New Orleans to north Louisiana, and has since expanded to the current 38 sites open to the public. This new revitalization and relaunch project will begin with a new site nomination process that will further expand the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail.

