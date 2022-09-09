ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOUISIANA AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE TRAIL REVITALIZATION AND RELAUNCH

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism today announced a project to revitalize and relaunch the Louisiana African American Trail. The announcement came during a luncheon at Whitney Plantation in Edgard, Louisiana, one of the current trail sites. First launched in February 2008, the original trail included 26 sites from New Orleans to north Louisiana, and has since expanded to the current 38 sites open to the public. This new revitalization and relaunch project will begin with a new site nomination process that will further expand the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail.
Outdoors: Bodcau to host National Hunting and Fishing Day event Sept. 24

After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state, including Bodcau Wildlife Management Area in Haughton. The other sites are Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in...
Schroder, Waguespack encourage public entities to review CEA debt requirements

Louisiana StateTreasurer John M. Schroder and Legislative Auditor Michael J. “Mike” Waguespack are encouraging public entities to consider certain criteria to determine whether debt is incurred when executing Cooperative Endeavor Agreements (CEAs) or other mechanisms for funding capital and operating projects. The two co-signed a letter as a reminder that if so, state law requires State Bond Commission approval.
