KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL AWARDS $167,587 IN GRANTS TO FIGHT LITTER AND REDUCE WASTE
Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), a non-profit focused on fighting litter statewide, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022-23 Healthy Communities and Community Affiliate grant programs, totaling $167,587. KLB’s Healthy Community Grant program has approved up to $108,991 in reimbursement grants for projects and programs in the areas of...
LOUISIANA AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE TRAIL REVITALIZATION AND RELAUNCH
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism today announced a project to revitalize and relaunch the Louisiana African American Trail. The announcement came during a luncheon at Whitney Plantation in Edgard, Louisiana, one of the current trail sites. First launched in February 2008, the original trail included 26 sites from New Orleans to north Louisiana, and has since expanded to the current 38 sites open to the public. This new revitalization and relaunch project will begin with a new site nomination process that will further expand the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail.
Outdoors: Bodcau to host National Hunting and Fishing Day event Sept. 24
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state, including Bodcau Wildlife Management Area in Haughton. The other sites are Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in...
Governor, LDH leaders receive their flu and updated COVID boosters, encourage Louisianans to ‘make a plan’
Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Health leadership received their seasonal flu and updated COVID-19 booster shots today at Our Lady of the Lake’s North Baton Rouge Clinic. They urged other Louisianans to stay up to date on their vaccines as we head into the fall. The...
Audit finds issues with Louisiana agency responsible for collecting online sales taxes
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana commission charged with collecting sales and use taxes for remote sellers lacked adequate assurance over internal controls and failed to perform timely bank reconciliations in 2021, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reports. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week evaluating certain...
Schroder, Waguespack encourage public entities to review CEA debt requirements
Louisiana StateTreasurer John M. Schroder and Legislative Auditor Michael J. “Mike” Waguespack are encouraging public entities to consider certain criteria to determine whether debt is incurred when executing Cooperative Endeavor Agreements (CEAs) or other mechanisms for funding capital and operating projects. The two co-signed a letter as a reminder that if so, state law requires State Bond Commission approval.
State Fire Marshal Issues Guidance Ahead of New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Change
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued guidance to the housing and real estate industry to assist them with preparing for an upcoming change in the law regarding the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes across Louisiana. During the 2022 Legislative Session, the State Fire Marshal’s Office collaborated...
