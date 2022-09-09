ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
NFL
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position following Dak Prescott's injury. Probably not, though a Monday morning report suggests there could be mutual interest between the free agent quarterback and the NFC East franchise. "I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday Night

The Bucs beat the Cowboys, 19-3, on Sunday Night Football to open the 2022 regular season. It was a pitiful game for Dallas, in more ways than one, as the NFC East franchise got trounced on national television and lost its franchise quarterback in the process. Dak Prescott is expected...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Following Sunday's Game

The Indianapolis Colts are making a massive change to their special teams unit, waiving third-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Blankenship, a former All-SEC kicker at Georgia, joined the Colts in 2020. As a rookie, he made 32-of-37 field goal attempts. Blankenship's production took a bit of a hit in 2021, making...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Russell Wilson booed by Seahawks fans during return to Seattle

Those wondering what the reception would be like for Russell Wilson in his return to Seattle quickly got their answer. Seahawks fans booed Wilson upon the quarterback’s return to Lumen Field. When Wilson led his Denver Broncos out onto the field for pregame warmups, there were cheers from plenty of Broncos fans. But the Seahawks fans in attendance made their boos heard.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson’s bold suit garners reactions

On Monday night, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face his former team and he decided to arrive in style. In his first game with the Denver Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks, Russ showed up at Lumen Field wearing a very shiny lime green suit that was pretty impossible to miss. He even tweeted out video of his arrival himself just in case you missed it.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

