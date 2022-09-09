Read full article on original website
Cowboys Sign Colin Kaepernick? 'I'll Take QB Cooper Rush' - Michael Irvin
"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop.'' - Michael Irvin.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
Richard Sherman Trolls Wilson, Broncos About Fumbles, Loss
Sherman added to a night full of nostalgia by evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX.
Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts
Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position following Dak Prescott's injury. Probably not, though a Monday morning report suggests there could be mutual interest between the free agent quarterback and the NFC East franchise. "I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could...
Look: Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday Night
The Bucs beat the Cowboys, 19-3, on Sunday Night Football to open the 2022 regular season. It was a pitiful game for Dallas, in more ways than one, as the NFC East franchise got trounced on national television and lost its franchise quarterback in the process. Dak Prescott is expected...
Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Following Sunday's Game
The Indianapolis Colts are making a massive change to their special teams unit, waiving third-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Blankenship, a former All-SEC kicker at Georgia, joined the Colts in 2020. As a rookie, he made 32-of-37 field goal attempts. Blankenship's production took a bit of a hit in 2021, making...
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
‘Nobody gave us a chance’: Pete Carroll sounds off on epic win over Russell Wilson, Broncos
Nobody thought that Pete Carroll was going to lead the Seattle Seahawks to victory on Monday night against the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks were six point underdogs going into the contest and facing their former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, who was looking for his first win as a Bronco. Carroll,...
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Wilson booed by Seahawks fans during return to Seattle
Those wondering what the reception would be like for Russell Wilson in his return to Seattle quickly got their answer. Seahawks fans booed Wilson upon the quarterback’s return to Lumen Field. When Wilson led his Denver Broncos out onto the field for pregame warmups, there were cheers from plenty of Broncos fans. But the Seahawks fans in attendance made their boos heard.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
NFL・
RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson’s bold suit garners reactions
On Monday night, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face his former team and he decided to arrive in style. In his first game with the Denver Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks, Russ showed up at Lumen Field wearing a very shiny lime green suit that was pretty impossible to miss. He even tweeted out video of his arrival himself just in case you missed it.
AthlonSports.com
Video Appears To Show The Moment Mike McCarthy Learned Of Dak Prescott's Injury
The 2022 season is off to a nightmarish start for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did they score just three points in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night; Dak Prescott suffered a pretty significant injury. Prescott will soon undergo surgery on his right thumb. He...
Former Seahawks shade Russell Wilson while celebrating win vs. Broncos
Former Seahawks enjoyed Seattle’s grudge-match victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos with pointed memes at the QB’s expense. The NFL couldn’t pass up pitting Russell Wilson against his former team in Seattle for the first edition of Monday Night Football this year. And former Seahawks...
The Spun
