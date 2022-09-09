ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullpups show grit in win over Frontier

The Hanford High Bullpups had to play to the very last second to earn their fourth win of the season over the Frontier Titans on Sept. 9 in Hanford. The Titans had an opportunity to win the game with a last second field goal but missed, giving the Bullpups a 49-47 victory.
