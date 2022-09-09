Youngstown is will be holding its first-ever Oktoberfest this Saturday, but it's not the only event in the city. On Friday, Sept. 16, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will host a Night Out For Neighborhoods featuring 76 Degrees West. The concert will serve as a fundraiser for local neighborhood watch organizations. Ticket prices range from $10-$20 and are available on Ticketmaster. The hours are from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO