Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Multiple events in Youngstown this weekend... Oktoberfest, motorcycle show, more

Youngstown is will be holding its first-ever Oktoberfest this Saturday, but it's not the only event in the city. On Friday, Sept. 16, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will host a Night Out For Neighborhoods featuring 76 Degrees West. The concert will serve as a fundraiser for local neighborhood watch organizations. Ticket prices range from $10-$20 and are available on Ticketmaster. The hours are from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Arms Family Museum to close first floor for holiday preparations

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society has announced on Monday that the first floor period rooms of the Arms Family Museum will temporarily close for holiday preparations. Preparations for the Museums 14th Memories of Christmas Past exhibit will begin on Tuesday, September 13. The first floor will close then and will remain closed until Saturday, November 19 when the exhibit opens.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Amy Grant to perform in Warren in March

Contemporary Christian music singer, Amy Grant will be making a stop in Warren next March for a concert at Packard Music Hall. The show will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Presale tickets will be available online only from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. using the...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley senior living community offers mass wedding celebration

Wedding bells were ringing at Wickshire Poland on Tuesday. The senior living community hosted a special mass wedding ceremony where five couples decided to renew their vows. "The nursing home felt it important to honor this day, one of the most joyous days of their history, their time together, their time for them as a couple, their time for them as families," Lori Pugh, Chaplain at Crossroads Hospice said.
POLAND, OH
Youngstown, OH
Entertainment
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WFMJ.com

Restaurant offers a taste of New Orleans in Niles

Seafood lovers, especially those who favor the Creole taste, have a new destination in the Valley. King Cajun Seafood & Bar is celebrating a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, at 11:00 a.m. King Cajun is on the east side of the Eastwood Mall Complex next...
WFMJ.com

Canfield, Lisbon seniors to be inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Two Mahoning Valley seniors will be inducted in the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame on a live stream Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Rashid Abdu of Canfield (pictured left above) is recognized for decades of performing surgery and teaching new generations of physicians, saving the lives of countless Mahoning Valley patients in the process.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU receives $1 million for scholarship, names fountain after donor

The fountain in the center of the Youngstown State University campus has been named for Daniel H. Becker, chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes, and his family. Becker donated $1 million to YSU to establish the Daniel H. Becker Family Scholarship. President Jim Tressel said, “His legacy will live on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Kayak trip to celebrate Mahoning River revitalization efforts Tuesday

Federal, state, and local officials will gather along the Mahoning River Tuesday to celebrate the progress made in revitalizing the waterway that was once little more than a resource for local industry. The Eastgate Council of Governments organized the day-long celebration that begins at 11 a.m. at the City of...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 14th

Vindicator file photo / September 13, 1954 | A crowd of about 8,000 turned out 68 years ago at the Columbiana County fairgrounds to watch a 16-county Civil Defense exercise. In the foreground is the center of communications, while in the background, firefighters extinguish an oil fire. September 14. 1997:...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

DeWine announces state support for Youngstown Business Incubator

For years, the Youngstown Business Incubator has been assisting people in and around the Valley, with various tech-business start ups. "We work with anything that's primarily tech based, but in the past probably ten years now," said Corey Patrick, Entrepreneurship Services director. "We've added a few extra programs one around additive manufacturing and 3-d printing, and then we've added a couple more locally focused programs," he said.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown School Board member Dawn Turnage resigns

The Youngstown Board of Education is seeking candidates to apply to fill a board member vacancy. Dawn Turnage resigned from the Board on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after accepting a new position outside of Youngstown. Anyone interested in the board seat must send their application by 5 p.m. on September 23....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio school report cards due Thursday with no 'A' to 'F' grading

This Thursday, Ohio is expected to release the school state report cards. The state report card will look different this year as the state is no longer using the A to F system. Ohio changed to a five star rating system this year. Thursday morning a meeting is scheduled with...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Valley school districts facing inflation as new year gets underway

As prices continue to skyrocket everywhere, school systems are also dealing with this big time. Districts in the Mahoning Valley are faced with making adjustments and thinking ahead amid inflation, or there's concern they won't be able to afford the essentials. For Boardman Local Schools, it's hitting them hardest in...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU moves up in annual university rankings

Youngstown State University ranked #98th out of 167 colleges and universities in the Regional Midwest category for the 2022-23 school year, according to a new report issued by US News & World Reports, which ranks colleges and universities yearly. The school moved up 21 places from the 2021-22 ranking. This...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Cortland to crackdown down on tall grass, litter in city

The Cortland mayor's office is warning city residents that if residents' property or outside homes are a mess, expect to hear from the city - and soon. A post shared on a Cortland community social media page from Cortland City mayor Deidre Petrosky is asking residents to help to city crackdown on unkempt homes in the community by reporting locations to the Zoning Board via the Procedure for Zoning Code Investigation form that can be found on the website.
CORTLAND, OH

