Multiple events in Youngstown this weekend... Oktoberfest, motorcycle show, more
Youngstown is will be holding its first-ever Oktoberfest this Saturday, but it's not the only event in the city. On Friday, Sept. 16, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will host a Night Out For Neighborhoods featuring 76 Degrees West. The concert will serve as a fundraiser for local neighborhood watch organizations. Ticket prices range from $10-$20 and are available on Ticketmaster. The hours are from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Arms Family Museum to close first floor for holiday preparations
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society has announced on Monday that the first floor period rooms of the Arms Family Museum will temporarily close for holiday preparations. Preparations for the Museums 14th Memories of Christmas Past exhibit will begin on Tuesday, September 13. The first floor will close then and will remain closed until Saturday, November 19 when the exhibit opens.
Amy Grant to perform in Warren in March
Contemporary Christian music singer, Amy Grant will be making a stop in Warren next March for a concert at Packard Music Hall. The show will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Presale tickets will be available online only from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. using the...
Valley senior living community offers mass wedding celebration
Wedding bells were ringing at Wickshire Poland on Tuesday. The senior living community hosted a special mass wedding ceremony where five couples decided to renew their vows. "The nursing home felt it important to honor this day, one of the most joyous days of their history, their time together, their time for them as a couple, their time for them as families," Lori Pugh, Chaplain at Crossroads Hospice said.
Restaurant offers a taste of New Orleans in Niles
Seafood lovers, especially those who favor the Creole taste, have a new destination in the Valley. King Cajun Seafood & Bar is celebrating a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, at 11:00 a.m. King Cajun is on the east side of the Eastwood Mall Complex next...
Canfield, Lisbon seniors to be inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Two Mahoning Valley seniors will be inducted in the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame on a live stream Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Rashid Abdu of Canfield (pictured left above) is recognized for decades of performing surgery and teaching new generations of physicians, saving the lives of countless Mahoning Valley patients in the process.
Trumbull County Salvation Army seeks applicants for holiday season assistance
The Salvation Army in Trumbull County will be seeking applicants for assistance for the 2022 holiday season. Applications will be held in person this year throughout October from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. October 11-14 and from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on October 18 and 20 at 270 Franklin St. in Warren.
YSU receives $1 million for scholarship, names fountain after donor
The fountain in the center of the Youngstown State University campus has been named for Daniel H. Becker, chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes, and his family. Becker donated $1 million to YSU to establish the Daniel H. Becker Family Scholarship. President Jim Tressel said, “His legacy will live on...
Kayak trip to celebrate Mahoning River revitalization efforts Tuesday
Federal, state, and local officials will gather along the Mahoning River Tuesday to celebrate the progress made in revitalizing the waterway that was once little more than a resource for local industry. The Eastgate Council of Governments organized the day-long celebration that begins at 11 a.m. at the City of...
Governor to reveal state grant to help YBIs mission to develop new businesses
The organization that has been helping startup businesses grow in the Valley will be getting some help from the state in accomplishing its mission. Ohio Gov Mike DeWine’s office says the governor will be in Youngstown Tuesday afternoon to announce new state support for the Youngstown Business Incubator. According...
Years Ago | September 14th
Vindicator file photo / September 13, 1954 | A crowd of about 8,000 turned out 68 years ago at the Columbiana County fairgrounds to watch a 16-county Civil Defense exercise. In the foreground is the center of communications, while in the background, firefighters extinguish an oil fire. September 14. 1997:...
DeWine announces state support for Youngstown Business Incubator
For years, the Youngstown Business Incubator has been assisting people in and around the Valley, with various tech-business start ups. "We work with anything that's primarily tech based, but in the past probably ten years now," said Corey Patrick, Entrepreneurship Services director. "We've added a few extra programs one around additive manufacturing and 3-d printing, and then we've added a couple more locally focused programs," he said.
Funeral set Saturday for boxer Earnie Shavers at Newton Falls High School
Newton Falls Schools will celebrate the life of one of its most famous graduates this weekend. Funeral services are scheduled for Earnie Shavers this Saturday at the school auditorium. Shavers passed away earlier this month at the age of 78. The calling hours for Mr. Shavers is 9-11 a.m. on...
Youngstown School Board member Dawn Turnage resigns
The Youngstown Board of Education is seeking candidates to apply to fill a board member vacancy. Dawn Turnage resigned from the Board on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after accepting a new position outside of Youngstown. Anyone interested in the board seat must send their application by 5 p.m. on September 23....
Ohio school report cards due Thursday with no 'A' to 'F' grading
This Thursday, Ohio is expected to release the school state report cards. The state report card will look different this year as the state is no longer using the A to F system. Ohio changed to a five star rating system this year. Thursday morning a meeting is scheduled with...
Valley school districts facing inflation as new year gets underway
As prices continue to skyrocket everywhere, school systems are also dealing with this big time. Districts in the Mahoning Valley are faced with making adjustments and thinking ahead amid inflation, or there's concern they won't be able to afford the essentials. For Boardman Local Schools, it's hitting them hardest in...
YSU moves up in annual university rankings
Youngstown State University ranked #98th out of 167 colleges and universities in the Regional Midwest category for the 2022-23 school year, according to a new report issued by US News & World Reports, which ranks colleges and universities yearly. The school moved up 21 places from the 2021-22 ranking. This...
Sixteen-year-old Wilson student accused of threatening school on social media
A 16-year-old boy faces inducing panic charges in juvenile court for allegedly making threats directed at Wilson Alternative School and Virtual Academy in Youngstown. A threat to “shoot up” the school was posted on Instagram over the weekend. Viewers shared screenshots of the alleged threats with 21 News.
Cortland to crackdown down on tall grass, litter in city
The Cortland mayor's office is warning city residents that if residents' property or outside homes are a mess, expect to hear from the city - and soon. A post shared on a Cortland community social media page from Cortland City mayor Deidre Petrosky is asking residents to help to city crackdown on unkempt homes in the community by reporting locations to the Zoning Board via the Procedure for Zoning Code Investigation form that can be found on the website.
146-year-old bridge to be rebuilt, relocated for Pymatuning State Park trail expansion project
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) representatives, alongside the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) provided an update on the Pymatuning State Park Trail Extension Project on Tuesday. The update was provided near the future location of the Messerall Tress Bridge. The bridge was originally built in 1876 and...
