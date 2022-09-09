Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Highway 55 project near Kaukauna finishes on time and on budget
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- A construction project north of Kaukauna has finished on time and on budget. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project included a new roundabout at highway 55 and JJ, along with resurfacing 14 miles of 55. The $12 million project began in April.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay releases survey on how to improve city's pools
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With Green Bay pools closed for the year, city officials want to know how they can make an even bigger splash next summer. Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is asking residents to take an online survey to provide their feedback on how to improve the city's aquatics program and facilities.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police propose $332,000 plan to keep license plate readers for 3 more years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – After seeing success during a test period, Green Bay police would like approval to keep license plate reading cameras for at least another three years. The cost for 40 fixed cameras and two quick deploy cameras for three years is $332,000, according to city documents.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 near Leo Frigo Bridge cleared, all lanes reopened
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the accident close to the Leo Frigo Bridge in the city of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. Brown County deputies were...
Fox11online.com
ThedaCare's $100M Neenah construction project moves into next area of focus
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Construction continues on a $100 million construction project to modernize ThedaCare's Neenah hospital. Since the May groundbreaking, construction crews have been busy both outside and inside the hospital. “It is exciting to see the enhancements taking shape with new areas that will advance coordinated care throughout the...
Fox11online.com
Brown County to unveil its draft master plan for former Eagle's Nest property
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County is ready to unveil its draft master plan for the former Eagle's Nest property to the public. County staff will hold an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on the property's site at 3263 Nicolet Drive in Green Bay. Members of the public can...
whby.com
ThedaCare Medical Center Neenah project moves into new phase
NEENAH, Wis–The expansion and modernization of the ThedaCare Medical Center Neenah is moving into another phase. Crews are beginning work on surgical areas and operating rooms. The emergency department at the hospital will remain in operation. Some other services will be relocated. The 100-million dollar project got underway back...
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
Fox11online.com
Reward offered in theft of power tools from Manitowoc construction site
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A reward is being offered in the investigation into the theft of power tools from a construction site. Manitowoc police say the break-in and theft were reported Monday from a site in the 1900 block of Dufek Drive. The victim said the tools could have been stolen anytime over the weekend.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay superintendent taken to hospital during school board meeting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is in the hospital after falling ill during a school board meeting Monday night. First responders were called as a precautionary measure for interim superintendent Vicki Bayer during a special school board meeting. When paramedics arrived, they...
Fox11online.com
Evacuations ordered after gas leak in Seymour
SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- A gas leak has forced evacuations in Seymour. Police say the leak is in the 700 block of Foote Street. Homes in the area have been evacuated. Traffic is blocked from Elm Lane to Bronson Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Fox11online.com
Drug waste removed from Manawa apartment complex
MANAWA (WLUK) -- Drug waste was safely removed from a Manawa apartment complex. Police say just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, they received a report from an apartment manager of a cleaning person finding some drug equipment in a garbage can in a common-area bathroom. When crews arrived to the complex...
wearegreenbay.com
Extra police presence at Oshkosh West HS following ‘vague threat’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday. The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay superintendent suffered heart attack during school board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is recovering from a heart attack, district officials confirm. Interim superintendent Vicki Bayer fell ill during Monday's school board meeting and had to be taken to the hospital. While Bayer recovers, Interim Deputy Superintendent Judy Wiegand,...
wearegreenbay.com
Burglar charged for multiple Green Bay break-ins, gambles away stolen money
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Green Bay pub and a local church. Among other cash grabs, he reportedly took the ‘Shake of the Day’, and told the police that he spent all the stolen cash on gambling. According...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Crashes into Road Sign, Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc woman was arrested following a crash over the weekend. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was reportedly dispatched to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 10th) on a report of a vehicle crashing into a street sign. When...
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
Fox11online.com
Port of Green Bay on track for annual cargo goal
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With four months to go in the shipping season, Port of Green Bay officials say the amount of cargo that has moved through the facility is near the amount through the same date in 2021. Port officials say the 1.1 million tons of cargo is slightly...
