Winnebago County, WI

Fox11online.com

Highway 55 project near Kaukauna finishes on time and on budget

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- A construction project north of Kaukauna has finished on time and on budget. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project included a new roundabout at highway 55 and JJ, along with resurfacing 14 miles of 55. The $12 million project began in April.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay releases survey on how to improve city's pools

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With Green Bay pools closed for the year, city officials want to know how they can make an even bigger splash next summer. Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is asking residents to take an online survey to provide their feedback on how to improve the city's aquatics program and facilities.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

ThedaCare's $100M Neenah construction project moves into next area of focus

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Construction continues on a $100 million construction project to modernize ThedaCare's Neenah hospital. Since the May groundbreaking, construction crews have been busy both outside and inside the hospital. “It is exciting to see the enhancements taking shape with new areas that will advance coordinated care throughout the...
NEENAH, WI
whby.com

ThedaCare Medical Center Neenah project moves into new phase

NEENAH, Wis–The expansion and modernization of the ThedaCare Medical Center Neenah is moving into another phase. Crews are beginning work on surgical areas and operating rooms. The emergency department at the hospital will remain in operation. Some other services will be relocated. The 100-million dollar project got underway back...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather

(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
OSHKOSH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt

September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Reward offered in theft of power tools from Manitowoc construction site

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A reward is being offered in the investigation into the theft of power tools from a construction site. Manitowoc police say the break-in and theft were reported Monday from a site in the 1900 block of Dufek Drive. The victim said the tools could have been stolen anytime over the weekend.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay superintendent taken to hospital during school board meeting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is in the hospital after falling ill during a school board meeting Monday night. First responders were called as a precautionary measure for interim superintendent Vicki Bayer during a special school board meeting. When paramedics arrived, they...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Evacuations ordered after gas leak in Seymour

SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- A gas leak has forced evacuations in Seymour. Police say the leak is in the 700 block of Foote Street. Homes in the area have been evacuated. Traffic is blocked from Elm Lane to Bronson Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
SEYMOUR, WI
Fox11online.com

Drug waste removed from Manawa apartment complex

MANAWA (WLUK) -- Drug waste was safely removed from a Manawa apartment complex. Police say just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, they received a report from an apartment manager of a cleaning person finding some drug equipment in a garbage can in a common-area bathroom. When crews arrived to the complex...
MANAWA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Extra police presence at Oshkosh West HS following ‘vague threat’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday. The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay superintendent suffered heart attack during school board meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is recovering from a heart attack, district officials confirm. Interim superintendent Vicki Bayer fell ill during Monday's school board meeting and had to be taken to the hospital. While Bayer recovers, Interim Deputy Superintendent Judy Wiegand,...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Crashes into Road Sign, Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc woman was arrested following a crash over the weekend. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was reportedly dispatched to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 10th) on a report of a vehicle crashing into a street sign. When...
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Port of Green Bay on track for annual cargo goal

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With four months to go in the shipping season, Port of Green Bay officials say the amount of cargo that has moved through the facility is near the amount through the same date in 2021. Port officials say the 1.1 million tons of cargo is slightly...
GREEN BAY, WI

