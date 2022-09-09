Read full article on original website
Seriously 1234
5d ago
Do not come to Illinois for anything it’s so corrupt in every way. They want your dollars because we are so overtaxed others states have much more to offer tourism.
Reply(1)
3
Related
Has Michigan’s Best Burger Been Perfected by an Illinois Restaurant?
Imagine another state doing Italian Beef better than Illinois because that's what's happening here. Ok so here's the story, I saw this yesterday on The Takeout called This Michigan Burger Deserves More Love. Naturally, I was intrigued. The story is food related and Michigan is in the midwest. Little did...
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
A Website says Chicago is one of the Best Places for a Fall Vacay
Fall is only a week away, and if you are looking for a fall vacation you should take a trip to the Windy City. See why one travel website ranked Chicago as one of the Best Fall Vacation spots in the United States. According to roamingtheus.com, Chicago, Illinois is one...
Illinois is Home to TWO Chili Contests on October 15
National Chili Day is in February, but we might want to move it to October. Chili. It's a food that means a lot of things. According to the dictionary, chili is a 'hearty stew that is also used as a topping condiment with or without meat.'. Which isn't very specific,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois Band Is In Top 10 In U.S. For Most Concerts Ever Play
When it comes to the most concerts ever performed, this Illinois band is ranked in the top ten of all time in the United States. There are many different approaches bands can take for touring. Of course, like most things there are extremes and then everything in between. On one end, artists can play shows very little. The perfect example is the band, Boston. Their tours are few and far between. On the other end of the spectrum, there are road dogs like Alice Cooper who is always out touring.
Illinois City Among the World’s ‘Best Girls’ Weekend Getaway Destinations’
I know groups of women that get together and drive hours and hours just to get away for the weekend. Little do they know that one of the best spots for a quick trip for the ladies is in Illinois. I kind of thought it might be a place like...
Small Illinois Based Restaurant is so Popular it has a ‘Cult Following’ Nationwide
If you're a regional fast food restaurant and people in other parts of the country want you to open up shop in their backyard, that means you might be on to something. Kind of like how people in Illinois wouldn't mind an In-N Out or a Whataburger, I can imagine how people from Texas and California would like a Portillo's.
Does This TikTok Trick For Chinese Restaurants Work In Rockford?
@rocketjumpWhy I only go to Chinese restaurants with 3.5 star ratings♬ original sound - RocketJump. TikTok is undoubetly one of the all-time best time wasters humans have ever invented. If you haven't ridden the dragon of TikTok, I would advise you to stay off of it, and just catch highlights on other social media platforms.
Underbrinks Named One of the Top 5 Small Town Illinois Bakeries
The fact that we have so many great local bakeries is no secret to those of us that grew up in the Quincy/Hannibal area. However, it's still awesome when one of them gets some national recognition which is what just happened for one Quincy bakery. Only In Your State just...
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination
If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
When will leaves change color in Illinois?
(WTVO) — The first day of Fall 2022 is a little over a week away, and as the season changes so will the color of leaves. While fall will begin soon, that does not mean that leaves will change colors right away. As people across the state might be wanting to rake leaves into a […]
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over immigrants arriving in Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued a disaster declaration in an effort to assist migrants being bused from the Texas border to Chicago. The proclamation enables the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and other state agencies, in close coordination with the City of Chicago, Cook County, and other local governments, […]
One of America’s ‘Most Outrageous’ Burgers is Crafted in an Illinois Bowling Alley
A cheeseburger can be just so boring. Think about how many times you have taken a burger for granted. Growing up they used to be a treat. Something I would get if my Mom didn't have time to make dinner. We'd just drive through somewhere. Better yet, my Dad would throw burgers on the grill.
Illinois Sports Fans Fearful Of Fake And Aggressive Parking Attendants
Attending a professional sporting event should be fun and memorable even if you're team doesn't pull off a victory. For some fans, it might be their only opportunity to watch their favorite athletes perform in person. Whether a first-timer or someone who goes to games all the time, the last thing a fan wants to deal with is being mistreated.
There’s A Hard Core Roofing Sign War Going On In Rockford, and We Love It!
Today one of my besties, (who also likes to refer to herself as "our third co-host"), sent me a pic of something awesome she spotted in the Rockford area, and I am LOVING it. Before I reveal the picture, I think we can all agree that seeing sign wars taking place between competing companies is becoming more common in this social media age. Personally, I prefer my sign wars to be witty and not political, but if you're not sure what I'm talking about, here are some examples...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Free Hot Dogs For Everyone In Illinois If Bears Make Playoffs
If you like free hot dogs, then you better hope the Chicago Bears make the playoffs this year. Chicago Bears Fans Are Jumping Back On The Bandwagon. It only took one win to get the Chicago Bears fans back on the orange and blue kool-aid. The city didn't expect much and got a big surprise. Of course, it will still be a long season but this was a good start.
Q985
Rockford, IL
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3