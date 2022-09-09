ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Roller Derby
5d ago

Might not surprise those from out of state but it's always the worst place to live. Furthermore Chicago is nearly always to blame for that as well. Although a democratic rein/corrupt politics along with the state wide closures of thousands of small businesses Walmart has seen to destroying do their best to give it competition.

Shea
5d ago

I mean seriously think about it if Chicago would get nuked, would anybody really care? Chicago's crime rate is gone through the roof, the politicians in Chicago are so crooked is not even funny and a ton of other stuff wrong with Chicago as well! so I don't think he's going to be missed !

Franklin
5d ago

During a tornado they could take cover at Soldiers Field. It's the least likely place for a touchdown.

24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Andrei Tapalaga

After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2

Lucille Chalifoux hiding her face in shame after putting up her children for sale, Chicago, 1948Rare Historical Photos. The recession that the world is facing now is not near as bad as the previous one, especially the one after World War II when people were literally forced to sell their children. Although the United States did not face as much damage as other countries, it has spent a lot helping the allies and military investments. The economy got so out of balance that the people in the lower social class simply could not afford to have children. It was also the high unemployment rate that brought people to the brink of poverty. Many soldiers that came back from the war were not able to find work or support their families.
KYW News Radio

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century. Their selling price was $1.1 million.
Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Most Murders so Far This Year

Over halfway through the year, preliminary data from police departments in major cities around the country is beginning to trickle in. Across over 90 large or historically high-crime U.S. cities with available data, a total of 5,371 homicides have been reported so far in 2022 – down slightly from 5,564 over the same period last […]
Reason.com

The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common

The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
