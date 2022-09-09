Here is a car rental horror story – Avis charges a customers $6,000, claiming she drove over 22,000 miles in just 68 hours! Here is the story. There are plenty of rental car horror stories, enough that it makes some people go for things like Turo or just use ride-sharing to avoid them. This is one of those stories and it involved Avis charging a woman over $6,000 because they said she drove almost the same distance as the circumference of the world – in just 3 days.

