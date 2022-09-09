ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

msn.com

A 150,000-point Amex Platinum CardMatch welcome offer was too good to pass up

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Now that I’m about six months into my tenure as a reporter here at The Points Guy, it seems the word has spread among my friends and family, so to speak. I attended a wedding over Labor Day weekend and found myself fielding numerous questions from friends and loose acquaintances about points, travel and travel credit cards.
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
msn.com

How to Text on a Cruise Ship for Free (and Other Ways to Get Wi-Fi Onboard)

The world is so connected these days, that the thought of being offline at any given moment may cause your anxiety to soar. As such, being unable to text on a cruise may be unacceptable to you. The good news is that we'll share how to text on a cruise ship for free, including some alternatives you may not have thought of or considered.
LivingCheap

Apps to save you money on the go

We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Mobile technology is advancing with leaps and bounds, and new apps and features help us save...
BoardingArea

Avis Charges a Customer $6,000 for Driving 22,000 Miles – In 3 Days

Here is a car rental horror story – Avis charges a customers $6,000, claiming she drove over 22,000 miles in just 68 hours! Here is the story. There are plenty of rental car horror stories, enough that it makes some people go for things like Turo or just use ride-sharing to avoid them. This is one of those stories and it involved Avis charging a woman over $6,000 because they said she drove almost the same distance as the circumference of the world – in just 3 days.
MarketRealist

Survey Junkie Rewards Consumer Opinions With Cash and Gift Cards: Is It Legit?

Survey Junkie is one of many paid-survey websites that offer rewards for consumer opinions. Specifically, Survey Junkie points can be redeemed for cash — via PayPal or bank transfer — or gift cards to retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Sephora, Starbucks, Visa, and iTunes. And Survey Junkie members can cash out when they reach 500 points or $5 in rewards. But is the website too good to be true? Is Survey Junkie legit?
Food & Wine

Amazon's Bestselling Ice Maker Is 'Perfect for Ice on Demand,' and It's Nearly 50% Off

Whether it's a rich and smooth cold brew, a tall glass of water, or a refreshing cocktail — cold beverages hit differently with a hefty serving of ice. And if you're tired of waiting hours for water to freeze in those little cube molds (or of last-minute trips to the store for an extra bag of ice), it's time to invest in a quality countertop ice machine that will save you time, effort, and a headache.
CNET

Get 4 Alexa- and Google-friendly Smart Plugs for Just $14 (and Save $6)

Want to try automating your home without investing in lights or doorbells just yet? Getting some smart plugs is a great way to try out home automation. Right now, you can grab four smart plugs and save $6 with an on-site coupon at Amazon that will automatically apply to your cart. The $6 coupon is only good for one set of plugs, however.
