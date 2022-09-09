Read full article on original website
Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card
Some financial advisors suggest that consumers should never buy anything with a credit card and should only use cash for purchases. The philosophy behind this advice does have some merit, but for...
msn.com
A 150,000-point Amex Platinum CardMatch welcome offer was too good to pass up
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Now that I’m about six months into my tenure as a reporter here at The Points Guy, it seems the word has spread among my friends and family, so to speak. I attended a wedding over Labor Day weekend and found myself fielding numerous questions from friends and loose acquaintances about points, travel and travel credit cards.
Shopping At Costco Without A Membership
Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
msn.com
How to Text on a Cruise Ship for Free (and Other Ways to Get Wi-Fi Onboard)
The world is so connected these days, that the thought of being offline at any given moment may cause your anxiety to soar. As such, being unable to text on a cruise may be unacceptable to you. The good news is that we'll share how to text on a cruise ship for free, including some alternatives you may not have thought of or considered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apps to save you money on the go
We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Mobile technology is advancing with leaps and bounds, and new apps and features help us save...
Avis Charges a Customer $6,000 for Driving 22,000 Miles – In 3 Days
Here is a car rental horror story – Avis charges a customers $6,000, claiming she drove over 22,000 miles in just 68 hours! Here is the story. There are plenty of rental car horror stories, enough that it makes some people go for things like Turo or just use ride-sharing to avoid them. This is one of those stories and it involved Avis charging a woman over $6,000 because they said she drove almost the same distance as the circumference of the world – in just 3 days.
Earn more rewards on your groceries with these credit cards
There are some great credit cards that earn extra rewards when you use them at the supermarket, so if you cook at home on a regular basis, it's important to make sure you have the best credit card in your wallet when you're shopping for groceries.
Motley Fool
Does Paying a Little Extra On Your Credit Cards Really Make a Difference in Debt Payoff?
If you are working on paying down debt and can only afford to pay a little bit extra to your card, is it worth it?. Paying off credit card debt can be a challenge. Making extra payments can be helpful, and even a small extra payment can make a big difference.
Making Money From Home Is Simpler Than You Think — 5 Ways to Do It
Whether you’re looking to supplement the income you earn from your nine-to-five job or you’re a stay-at-home parent who's in need of some extra cash, there are a few ways you can make money from home. And the best part is, rarely will you be required to step foot outside of your home in order to get paid.
Guy creates a booming business buying pizzas from Walmart then selling them on DoorDash
His clever gimmick has become a viral sensation.
Last call to register for Chase Freedom Flex credit card bonus categories for the 3rd quarter
These are the latest rotating categories on the Chase Freedom Flex credit card, which switches its bonus categories every three months, offering new opportunities to earn extra cash back.
Chase adds new transfer partner to its Ultimate Rewards credit cards
Chase Ultimate Rewards points earned on credit cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card can now be transferred to Air Canada's Aeroplan frequent flyer program.
Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest is coming—here's how to get exclusive savings
Want exclusive savings? Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest has you covered. Here's want you need to know to save at Allbirds, iRobot and Madewell.
Survey Junkie Rewards Consumer Opinions With Cash and Gift Cards: Is It Legit?
Survey Junkie is one of many paid-survey websites that offer rewards for consumer opinions. Specifically, Survey Junkie points can be redeemed for cash — via PayPal or bank transfer — or gift cards to retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Sephora, Starbucks, Visa, and iTunes. And Survey Junkie members can cash out when they reach 500 points or $5 in rewards. But is the website too good to be true? Is Survey Junkie legit?
Food & Wine
Amazon's Bestselling Ice Maker Is 'Perfect for Ice on Demand,' and It's Nearly 50% Off
Whether it's a rich and smooth cold brew, a tall glass of water, or a refreshing cocktail — cold beverages hit differently with a hefty serving of ice. And if you're tired of waiting hours for water to freeze in those little cube molds (or of last-minute trips to the store for an extra bag of ice), it's time to invest in a quality countertop ice machine that will save you time, effort, and a headache.
CNET
Get 4 Alexa- and Google-friendly Smart Plugs for Just $14 (and Save $6)
Want to try automating your home without investing in lights or doorbells just yet? Getting some smart plugs is a great way to try out home automation. Right now, you can grab four smart plugs and save $6 with an on-site coupon at Amazon that will automatically apply to your cart. The $6 coupon is only good for one set of plugs, however.
I’m an Amazon seller – my thrift store side hustle earned me $30,000 in the last month
YOU can make thousands a month just by reselling thrift store items on Amazon. TikToker Raikenprofit_official said he was able to sell $30,000 worth of items on Amazon over the past month all by putting thrift store finds up for sale. Stephen Raiken, who goes by Raikenprofit_official on TikTok, revealed...
Why You Should Never Buy Batteries For Your Home At Dollar General
It may seem like a good idea to pick up a pack or three of batteries at Dollar General. But are you really getting the best bang for your buck?
