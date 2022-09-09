Read full article on original website
10 Unique Ways You Can Treat Yourself With 1K In Tampa Bay
We want you to consider how you could treat yourself with 1K in Tampa. Picture this: You just won $1,000 from a lucky lotto ticket or your favorite radio station and you need ideas on how to spend your money in Tampa! These days, $1,000 doesn’t come lightly. Obviously that money could go towards responsibilities like rent or credit card bills, but maybe you have other plans for the extra dough in your pocket. Maybe you’d treat yourself to a 5-star dinner at Bern’s Steakhouse, or buy the family a membership to ZooTampa. Here’s a list of ideas on how to treat yourself if you get a lucky scratch off or win a contest (wink wink.)
Tampa 3-Year Old Battling Cancer Gets Surprise Flight Of His Life
Tampa 3-year old battling cancer gets surprise flight of his life. This was our feel good story of the day. We love hearing these great stories about people in our community going above and beyond for kids who are having a tough time. This is about 3 year old Ezra Richards. Ezra has cancer. It’s called Hepatoblastoma, and it’s a rare cancerous tumor that starts in the liver.
This Was Not A Smart Move In Downtown St Pete
Second Date Update: Sometimes when you think you’re impressing someone you end up actually embarrassing them. This is exactly what Joel did to Emmy. This was not a smart move in Downtown St Pete especially since he was on date. Even though Emmy came on with us and expressed her disgust with Joel’s antics he was not backing down. Things took an ugly turn on this call.
Coming To A Burger King Near You Tampa Bay The Everything Whopper
Coming To A Burger King Near You Tampa Bay The Everything Whopper. The mix of salt, pepper, seeds and other flavors used on everything bagels has made its way to chips and other junk. And, hey is also sold as a standalone spice. Now, the “everything” is now at Burger King. Or, at least they are trying it out. Truth told: I make excellent “Everything Chicken Wings” on the grill. Yep. I did that. They were great. Are you listening Wing House and Hooters? The fast-food giant is debuting a new brioche bun coated in everything bagel seasoning at locations in Huntsville, Alabama and Albuquerque, New Mexico. These new buns can be used for a Whopper, a Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich or any breakfast sandwich. If the Everything Whopper test run goes well, it could be in Tampa Bay and at all locations next year.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Iron Gwazi Wins Best New Roller Coaster Award
Come on, like there was any doubt in our minds! Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Iron Gwazi has won the prestigious best new roller coaster award. Amusement Today presented their much-coveted Golden Ticket Award to North America’s tallest hybrid coaster which opened earlier this year. We already knew that Iron Gwazi was breathtakingly awesome but this award seals the deal. “On behalf of all our ambassadors and enthusiasts around the world, it’s an honor to be present at this year’s Golden Ticket Awards Ceremony and accept the award for Best New Roller Coaster,” said Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Park President Neal Thurman. “Iron Gwazi is the thrill of a lifetime. If you have not yet experienced the rush of Iron Gwazi, I hope you can join us at the park during Howl-O-Scream this fall or our family favorite event, Christmas Town.”
Teamwork Makes The Dream Work For Deputies Capturing Florida Man
Here’s an example of teamwork making the dream work for deputies who were in pursuit of a fleeing Florida Man. The story starts when the Florida Man, Jose Gutierrez, stole a white Ford F-350 truck and trailer in Charlotte County. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office had their aviation unit following from above. Seeing that Gutierrez was heading toward the neighboring county, the Charlotte deputies informed their DeSoto County brothers-in-arms about the situation. The DeSoto deputy saw the Florida Man in the stolen truck and tried to make a traffic stop but failed. Gutierrez crashed the truck into a fence and ran off into the woods.
Why Is My Tax Bill 3 Times Higher Than My Neighbor?
Why Is My Tax Bill 3 Times Higher Than My Neighbor? Welcome to home ownership. New home buyers are finding their tax bills are higher, sometimes much higher, than their neighbors. What’s going on? Short answer. They’ve been here longer, so save up buttercup. Right before the housing market crashed in 2008, things were getting a little crazy. Home values were all over the place, and some (many on fixed income) were literally being taxed right out of their homes. As a Realtor, I sold one home where the tax bill jumped from $1,500 to over $10,000. All the neighbor’s tax bills were jumping up too, because of the sale and re-assessment. The Save Our Homes amendment was signed in 1992 and was a lifesaver for homesteaded properties. Additional changes were added in 2008 and doubled the exemption. That’s when (before the crash) $250,000 and $300,000 homes were selling for $500,000 to $700,000. Sort of like the last year, right? Source TBT.
