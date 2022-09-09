Why Is My Tax Bill 3 Times Higher Than My Neighbor? Welcome to home ownership. New home buyers are finding their tax bills are higher, sometimes much higher, than their neighbors. What’s going on? Short answer. They’ve been here longer, so save up buttercup. Right before the housing market crashed in 2008, things were getting a little crazy. Home values were all over the place, and some (many on fixed income) were literally being taxed right out of their homes. As a Realtor, I sold one home where the tax bill jumped from $1,500 to over $10,000. All the neighbor’s tax bills were jumping up too, because of the sale and re-assessment. The Save Our Homes amendment was signed in 1992 and was a lifesaver for homesteaded properties. Additional changes were added in 2008 and doubled the exemption. That’s when (before the crash) $250,000 and $300,000 homes were selling for $500,000 to $700,000. Sort of like the last year, right? Source TBT.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO