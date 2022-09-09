ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

floridapolitics.com

Clearwater referendum seeks $400M mixed-use development, sans Scientology

With Scientology controlling so much land, could this be Clearwater's chance to revitalize?. Downtown Clearwater has it all — close access to one of the nation’s best beaches, pristine views of the waterfront, palm tree-lined roads to the north picturesque enough for any movie shoot or commercial cameo — yet the town remains sleepy, with vacant buildings and a dearth of nightlife or entertainment.
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

These St. Pete Museums Are Free This Saturday

In South Pinellas, there are two Museum Days to know about—Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day and St. Petersburg’s Arts Alive! Free Museum Day. Both happen on Sat., Sept. 17, and both get Pinellas County residents into St. Petersburg museums for free with a reserved ticket. Here’s the list of participating venues for 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently

People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

18th Annual Music & Motorcycles In Downtown Zephyrhills Sept. 17

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – The 18th annual Music & Motorcycles is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. along 5th Avenue, in downtown Zephyrhills. This Main Street Zephyrhills, Inc. event will feature live music headlined by the Soul Circus Cowboys, a
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
995qyk.com

Museum Day Coming Back To Tampa Bay This Weekend

Museum Day is coming back to Tampa Bay this Saturday, September 17th. This is a day where museums all over the Tampa Bay area are offering free admission. The event is through Smithsonian Magazine and all you have to do is an enter an e-mail address and you get one free ticket. That ticket gives you free general admission on Saturday for two people.
MUSEUMS
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Person shot, airlifted to Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in Tampa, police say. According to Tampa Police Department, shots rang out at around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to West Verde Lane off of New Tampa Boulevard in reference to a call about shots being fired.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County

If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Largo news briefs

TALLAHASSEE — Amy Lemley, 69, of Largo, has won $1 million from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game, lottery officials reported. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. She purchased the winning ticket from Wawa, 8910 Ulmerton Road in Largo. The retailer will receive a...
LARGO, FL
fox4now.com

Former slave, builder of historic Bartow home subject of new book

BARTOW, Fla. — L.B. Brown was a prominent black figure in Bartow. Born into slavery, he became a successful community leader and businessman in Polk County. Today, you can take a tour of the house that he built by hand. Two men have made it their mission to ensure...
BARTOW, FL
Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL

