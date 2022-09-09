Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Clearwater referendum seeks $400M mixed-use development, sans Scientology
With Scientology controlling so much land, could this be Clearwater's chance to revitalize?. Downtown Clearwater has it all — close access to one of the nation’s best beaches, pristine views of the waterfront, palm tree-lined roads to the north picturesque enough for any movie shoot or commercial cameo — yet the town remains sleepy, with vacant buildings and a dearth of nightlife or entertainment.
fox13news.com
Couple hopes to find U-Haul with all their belongings stolen outside Clearwater hotel
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A couple moving from St. Louis to Tampa is desperate to find their U-Haul after deputies said it was stolen from a hotel in Clearwater. It had everything they own inside from clothes to furniture to irreplaceable family mementos. Stan Brown and his wife just moved into...
fox13news.com
U-Haul repossesses couple's rental believing it was abandoned at Clearwater hotel, dumps all belongings inside
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A St. Louis couple was in the process of moving to Riverview when their U-Haul, carrying all their belongings, disappeared from a Clearwater hotel parking lot. Now they say it turned out U-Haul took it, believing it was abandoned, and dumped all their belongings that were inside.
thegabber.com
These St. Pete Museums Are Free This Saturday
In South Pinellas, there are two Museum Days to know about—Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day and St. Petersburg’s Arts Alive! Free Museum Day. Both happen on Sat., Sept. 17, and both get Pinellas County residents into St. Petersburg museums for free with a reserved ticket. Here’s the list of participating venues for 2022.
Bay News 9
New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
WFLA
Madeira Beach receives check to fully pay for the dredging of Johns Pass
State Rep. Linda Chaney presented a check to the city for $1,556,000 to fully pay for the dredging of Johns Pass.
WFLA
‘You matter’: St. Pete suicide survivor spreads message of hope across Tampa Bay
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is an iconic landmark in Tampa Bay. Its beauty is remarkable, its stature breathtaking -- but this inspiring bridge also casts a shadow.
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Hillsborough sheriff sergeant says laws about child detention are up for interpretation in Andrew Joseph III trial
Retired Master Sergeant Todd Anthony said that Florida State Law about detaining children should be up to individual officers.
995qyk.com
Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently
People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
The Free Press - TFP
18th Annual Music & Motorcycles In Downtown Zephyrhills Sept. 17
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – The 18th annual Music & Motorcycles is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. along 5th Avenue, in downtown Zephyrhills. This Main Street Zephyrhills, Inc. event will feature live music headlined by the Soul Circus Cowboys, a
995qyk.com
Museum Day Coming Back To Tampa Bay This Weekend
Museum Day is coming back to Tampa Bay this Saturday, September 17th. This is a day where museums all over the Tampa Bay area are offering free admission. The event is through Smithsonian Magazine and all you have to do is an enter an e-mail address and you get one free ticket. That ticket gives you free general admission on Saturday for two people.
WSAV News 3
Chick-fil-A employee stops carjacking in Florida, authorities say
The employee was punched in the face during the altercation, authorities say.
WFLA
Person shot in Tampa neighborhood
A person was shot in a Tampa neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
Police: Person shot, airlifted to Tampa General Hospital
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in Tampa, police say. According to Tampa Police Department, shots rang out at around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to West Verde Lane off of New Tampa Boulevard in reference to a call about shots being fired.
wild941.com
Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County
If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
WESH
These Florida cities are now banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at public parks in Windermere. Town leaders unanimously passed an ordinance approving the ban on Tuesday night. “I think it’s a win for our community,” said resident Andy Dame. Town manager Robert Smith said they made the...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Largo news briefs
TALLAHASSEE — Amy Lemley, 69, of Largo, has won $1 million from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game, lottery officials reported. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. She purchased the winning ticket from Wawa, 8910 Ulmerton Road in Largo. The retailer will receive a...
cltampa.com
Here are all the best Tampa Bay live music events and concerts happening Sept. 15-22
We might still be a few weeks away from Rocktober, but Tampa Bay's live music calendar for Sept. 15-22 is a doozy, packed with shows across the full spectrum of tastes. Have a look at some of the best available, including some hand-selected from Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's user-submitted events calendar.
fox4now.com
Former slave, builder of historic Bartow home subject of new book
BARTOW, Fla. — L.B. Brown was a prominent black figure in Bartow. Born into slavery, he became a successful community leader and businessman in Polk County. Today, you can take a tour of the house that he built by hand. Two men have made it their mission to ensure...
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
