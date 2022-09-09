ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Patrick Stuart’s Disney Series Renewed!

Great news for James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GENERAL HOSPITAL) — his Disney series, THE VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW, has been renewed for a second season! Available to watch on Disney Channel and streaming on Disney+, Stuart stars as the head of a family of supervillains forced to hide their powers and act “normal” in a suburban neighborhood.
