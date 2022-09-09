Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
SEC to establish an Office of Crypto Assets to review crypto filings
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The SEC announced the new office on Friday, which will be housed under the Division of Corporation Finance's...
kitco.com
Binance-linked WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations...
kitco.com
Brother of ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty to insider trading charge
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The brother of a former Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) product manager pleaded guilty on Monday to a wire fraud conspiracy charge in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency. Nikhil Wahi said in a virtual court hearing before U.S....
Kansas Sen. Moran encourages resolution to rail dispute [VIDEO]
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) spoke yesterday on the Senate floor to encourage a resolution to the railway labor-management dispute and to highlight the negative impact a rail shutdown would have on Kansas and the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zinke attacks Libertarian on veterans, but Lamb said he doesn’t recognize quote attributed to him
Libertarian John Lamb published a screenshot from a ZinkeforMontana post this week that attributes a quote insulting veterans to Lamb — a quote Lamb said he never uttered. However, Lamb, a Norris farmer, took pride of sorts in the attack, which he said followed a request last month by Republican Ryan Zinke that Lamb bow […] The post Zinke attacks Libertarian on veterans, but Lamb said he doesn’t recognize quote attributed to him appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
Comments / 0