SEC to establish an Office of Crypto Assets to review crypto filings

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The SEC announced the new office on Friday, which will be housed under the Division of Corporation Finance's...
Binance-linked WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts

BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations...
Brother of ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty to insider trading charge

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The brother of a former Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) product manager pleaded guilty on Monday to a wire fraud conspiracy charge in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency. Nikhil Wahi said in a virtual court hearing before U.S....
Daily Montanan

Zinke attacks Libertarian on veterans, but Lamb said he doesn’t recognize quote attributed to him

Libertarian John Lamb published a screenshot from a ZinkeforMontana post this week that attributes a quote insulting veterans to Lamb — a quote Lamb said he never uttered. However, Lamb, a Norris farmer, took pride of sorts in the attack, which he said followed a request last month by Republican Ryan Zinke that Lamb bow […] The post Zinke attacks Libertarian on veterans, but Lamb said he doesn’t recognize quote attributed to him appeared first on Daily Montanan.
