Libertarian John Lamb published a screenshot from a ZinkeforMontana post this week that attributes a quote insulting veterans to Lamb — a quote Lamb said he never uttered. However, Lamb, a Norris farmer, took pride of sorts in the attack, which he said followed a request last month by Republican Ryan Zinke that Lamb bow […] The post Zinke attacks Libertarian on veterans, but Lamb said he doesn’t recognize quote attributed to him appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO