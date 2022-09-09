ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League clubs to donate spare food to good causes after matches postponed

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42z1qA_0hp52piR00

Premier League clubs have pledged to donate redundant food to charities and good causes after the death of Her Majesty The Queen led to the postponement of this weekend’s fixtures.

Matches were due to take place at 10 top-flight grounds across the next three days.

With rising inflation driving supermarket bills upwards amid an ongoing cost of living crisis, there had been concern about the Premier League’s late rescheduling decision resulting in perishable food being wasted.

But the PA news agency understands Fulham, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Southampton, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham and Crystal Palace, all of which were due to play at home this weekend, will make donations, while Leeds’ charitable efforts have been confirmed.

Surplus catering supplies from Elland Road , where the West Yorkshire club were set to host Nottingham Forest on Monday evening, have been passed on via the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust.

A tweet from the Trust read: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the club who have donated to us all surplus food stock, due to the match cancellation.

“This is being distributed to Rethink Food in the White Rose Centre.”

Liverpool, who were preparing to play Wolves on Saturday, have already made a “massive” donation of food to local organisations, including two schools, Fans Supporting Foodbanks, a homeless centre and a youth hostel.

Manchester City are expected to distribute any food with a short shelf life to organisations around Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Premier League champions will pay casual employees who were due to work this weekend, PA understands.

Staff will be remunerated in full for the hours they were set to be required at either City’s Premier League match with Tottenham or the club’s Women’s Super League opener against Arsenal at Academy Stadium.

Decisions about staff compensation are left up to individual clubs in the Premier League and the English Football League.

Casual staff at a number of other top-flight clubs are expected to be paid when they work at the rearranged fixtures.

Official mourning guidance, released on Friday by the UK Government, stated there was no obligation to cancel or postpone sporting events.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Graham Potter takes the positives after Chelsea reign starts with a draw

Chelsea boss Graham Potter insisted there were “lots of positives” despite his tenure beginning with an underwhelming 1-1 Champions League draw with RB Salzburg.Raheem Sterling put the Blues ahead early in the second half but Noah Okafor’s 75th-minute equaliser following a Thiago Silva mistake left them bottom of Group E.Potter stepped into the Stamford Bridge hot seat last week after Thomas Tuchel was sacked following the club’s shock defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb.The former Brighton head coach was frustrated with the result but praised the attitude and application of his players.“They gave everything,” he said. “We’ve only got one point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erling Haaland’s Champions League winner reminded Pep Guardiola of Johan Cruyff

Pep Guardiola compared Erling Haaland to Johan Cruyff after the prolific Norwegian volleyed a superb late winner against Borussia Dortmund.Haaland stunned his old club with six minutes remaining of a tight Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium as he leapt and stretched to turn in a swerving Joao Cancelo cross.His effort completed a late City comeback and snatched a 2-1 victory after they had trailed 1-0 until John Stones struck a brilliant 80th-minute equaliser.It was also Haaland’s 13th goal in just nine appearances since his summer move to City from Dortmund.City manager Guardiola, who played under Dutch great Cruyff...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ten-man Rangers handed another heavy Champions League defeat by Napoli

Ten-man Rangers were left searching for their first Champions League point after a 3-0 defeat by Napoli at Ibrox, where penalties were the turning point of the game.Returning goalkeeper Allan McGregor sensationally saved a retaken Piotr Zielinksi spot-kick on the hour after Gers defender James Sands was sent off conceding it, before he was beaten from 12 yards in the 67th minute by Matteo Politano.Giacomo Raspadori added a second with five minutes remaining and fellow substitute Tanguy Ndombele grabbed a third in added time to compound Gers’ miseryThe Light Blues lost 4-0 to Ajax last week after going down by...
UEFA
The Independent

Gareth Bale may miss Wales’ Nations League clash due to LAFC schedule

Gareth Bale is at risk of missing Wales’ Nations League game in Belgium, despite making plans for a transatlantic dash to join Robert Page’s squad.Bale is due to be playing for his MLS club Los Angeles FC in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, and will not arrive in Wales until Tuesday.Wales will train at their Vale of Glamorgan base on Wednesday before flying to Brussels for their penultimate Nations League tie the following evening.Boss Page said: “We haven’t gone into the detail of it yet, but all we know is he will be affected by it.“He is...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Perishable Food#Bournemouth#The Premier League#Fulham#Crystal Palace#Nottingham Forest#Rethink Food
The Independent

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Champions League result and reaction as Haaland scores brilliant goal

Erling Haaland struck a late winner against his former club as Manchester City came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.The prolific Norwegian was kept quiet by his old team-mates for much of a cagey Champions League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday but clinically volleyed in six minutes from time.England international Jude Bellingham had given Dortmund a surprise lead after the break but City levelled with a stunning strike from John Stones 10 minutes from time.Haaland, who scored a remarkable 86 goals in 89 appearances for Dortmund before leaving in the summer, then struck his 13th in nine for his new club having earlier hit the post. The victory gave City the outright lead in Group G ahead of back-to-back games against Copenhagen.Relive all the action as Man City beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stages: Read More Erling Haaland: Dortmund know their enemy – but can even they stop Manchester City striker?Jude Bellingham ‘not really sure’ how Borussia Dortmund stop Erling Haaland
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erling Haaland did the inevitable but in the most extraordinary fashion

It was the Manuel Akanji derby, but it wasn’t just the Manuel Akanji derby. Not when Ilkay Gundogan was playing as well. It transpired there was another common denominator between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund and not merely because Sergio Gomez was an unused substitute.Erling Haaland has shown the ability to be prolific for both City and Dortmund. Not, admittedly, when playing for Dortmund against City but, eventually, having swapped clubs and colours, he did find the net. The goal that felt an inevitability when the groups were drawn came in extraordinary fashion, Haaland contorting his giant frame, volleying almost...
SOCCER
The Independent

Stunning Erling Haaland goal gives Man City late win over former club Borussia Dortmund

Six minutes from the time, it appeared as though this first reunion between Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland might answer the question the whole of European football is currently asking. Maybe he can be stopped. Maybe he is human after all. Maybe all it takes to prevent him from scoring is a deep, intimate knowledge of his strengths and weaknesses developed over the course of two years seeing him train and play every day. Turns out, that’s not enough.Eventually, this extraordinary run of scoring will stop. At some point, his goal record will come ever so slightly back down to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Salzburg LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction from Graham Potter’s first game

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Salzburg in the Champions League as Graham Potter’s reign started with a frustrating draw. The Blues remain bottom of their group following last week’s defeat to Dinamo, a result which saw Thomas Tuchel sacked and Potter appointed in his place thereafter.Here at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea dominated large stretches of play but failed to make too much count in the final third. Reece James and Raheem Sterling went closest in a low-key first half, before the latter opened the scoring soon after half-time with an expertly taken finish into the far corner.Chelsea would have hoped to see the game out but Noah Okafor rolled in an equaliser for Salzburg, with Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja among those to spurn late opportunities to seal the points for the home side and give Potter a winning start.Follow all the reaction from Chelsea’s draw with Salzburg below: Read More Todd Boehly’s All-Star plan not first attempt to revamp English footballWhy is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing a mask for Chelsea in Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

England break world record with 25th straight win thanks to 73-7 thrashing of Wales

England continued their Women’s Rugby World Cup preparations in landmark fashion as they crushed Wales 73-7 at Ashton Gate.It was the Red Roses’ 25th successive victory – a feat no Test nation, male or female, had previously accomplished.They are unbeaten since July 2019, and Sarah Hunter’s team will open their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Auckland on October 8 as clear tournament favourites.England produced another dominant display in front of an 11,600 crowd, never looking back following first-half tries for centres Helena Rowland and Emily Scarratt, flanker Marlie Packer and full-back Ellie Kildunne.Scarratt kicked three conversions, while there was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Chess champion cryptically quotes Jose Mourinho after shock defeat by teenager raises ‘cheating’ claims

The world of chess is embroiled in one of the largest scandals to hit the game in recent years. The streak of 53 games during which the Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, 31, remained unbeaten was ended on 4 September when he was defeated by US grandmaster Hans Niemann, 19, in the Sinquefield Cup hosted by the St Louis Chess Club. Mr Carlsen left the tournament the following day, something The New York Times called “an exceedingly rare move, especially among top players in elite events”. He tweeted a video of the then-Chelsea football coach Jose Mourinho saying after a...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy