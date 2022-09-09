ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZIDn_0hp52cUE00

Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said.

Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said a man, a woman and three children — in the 5th, 7th and 8th grade — were found Friday morning in a large two-story home in Elk Mills. Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the victims, but said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting occurred on a cul-de-sac in an area of residential streets interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Baltimore and a few miles west of the Delaware state line.

“It’s a horrific day, and I know everybody’s prayers are appreciated. ... My phone hasn’t stopped ringing from people concerned about this and upset about this,” Adams said.

“It’s grief is what it is at this point," Adams said. “Anytime you have a loss to these levels. Any loss is terrible, but a loss to this level, which is not a common thing — it’s certainly not a common thing here in Cecil County — it’s tragic and terrible and it takes a long time for people to process.”

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. by a man who said three children and a woman had been shot and killed, Holmes said. Deputies made entry to the home and also found a man dead. A semi-automatic handgun was located near the dead man.

The sheriff declined to say what the motive might have been. He said that his office has no records of deputies responding to calls at the house.

The bodies were in different locations in the house. Video from the scene showed the home with cream siding and red shutters and a detached garage surrounded by police tape. Numerous law enforcement vehicles were at the scene.

Comments / 5

Hazel Hardman DC Aberdeen
5d ago

Wow! That is so unusual for Cecil County. I lived there in Rising Sun. Prayers to the folks that will be touched by this tragedy.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Baltimore

Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witness to Baltimore County police shooting said suspect drove "like a bat out of hell" after being shot

BALTIMORE -- A violent encounter unfolded in Baltimore County Saturday night where police say a woman stuck and dragged an off-duty police officer who was in uniform working a secondary job near the White Marsh Mall. After fleeing, police said the suspect rammed into cars, including a police cruiser, near Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale as police were attempting to make an arrest. That is when police said "at least one officer" opened fire and struck the woman. An eyewitness to the portion of the incident that unfolded in Rosedale spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren and asked him not...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

21-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.State troopers found Mariah Narain of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.They later learned that Narain had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.Investigators believe Narain exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narain should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.Correction: On Monday, Maryland State Police said the victim's name is Mariah Narain, not Marian Narian.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Elk Mills, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials name 2 parents, 3 children who died in shooting

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Two parents and their three children were found fatally shot at a Maryland home, authorities said Saturday.Autopsies confirmed that all five family members died from gunshot wounds, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. An unnamed man had called 911 on Friday morning from the Elk Mills home to report that a woman and three children had been shot and were dead, the sheriff's office said.The parents were identified as Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37. Their two daughters and son were identified as Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora...
ELK MILLS, MD
truecrimedaily

5 people found dead in Maryland home, including 3 children

ELK MILLS, Md. (TCD) -- Five people were found dead in a Cecil County home Friday after a man reportedly called 911 to report the shooting. According to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Sept. 9, at 9:19 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hebron Court in Elk Mills after receiving the 911 call from the male. Deputies arrived 10 minutes later at 9:29 a.m. and found an "unresponsive subject inside of the detached garage."
ELK MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police say woman shot after she dragged off-duty officer with vehicle

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police officer who shot a woman on Saturday was trying to prevent her from violently fleeing the area where she had dragged another officer who was working a second job near White Marsh Mall, according to authorities.The assault took place in the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police said.The officer was injured during the assault and taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries that did not endanger his life, according to authorities.Following the assault, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Philadelphia...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Adams
The US Sun

Cecil County shooting – Man found dead next to handgun in garage of Maryland home where woman and 3 kids were shot dead

TWO adults and three children have been found dead in a home on a quiet cul-de-sac as a handgun is discovered in the garage next to the deceased man. The victims were found in a home in Elk Mills, a town near Elkton in northern Maryland, on Friday morning after police received a 911 call by a man saying a woman and three children were dead.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cecil County Sheriff
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Murder of Infant

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Keith Rawding of Magnolia, Delaware for murder following a death investigation that began earlier this week. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia regarding an infant death. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel were able to contact the parents of a 3-month-old child who was found deceased in his crib earlier that morning. During the ensuing investigation, it was determined that the infant’s death was a homicide. Additionally, it was discovered that the victim’s father, identified as Keith Rawding, had caused lethal trauma to his infant son on September 3, 2022.
MAGNOLIA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
CLAYMONT, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-95 in Laurel

A 63-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer died early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-95 in Laurel, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 a.m. to I-95 North south of Gorman Road. Investigators believe a tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan David Leiner, of Hampstead, N.C., rear-ended a...
LAUREL, MD
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy