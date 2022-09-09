MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of University Dr. in Manhattan on September 13, 2022, around 5:00 p.m. A 20-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported his 2018 Honda Grom motorcycle was stolen between September 9 and 10 while he was out of town. The motorcycle was recovered unoccupied in the 3000 block of Conrow Dr. in Manhattan on September 10 after fleeing from officers who attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Claflin Rd. and Nichols St. earlier the same day for no visible tag. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO