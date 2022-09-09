Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
Arrest made in connection to August fight in Aggieville
Weeks after a man was found in an Aggieville alley with severe head injuries, Riley County Police say they’ve arrested a suspect who they believe is responsible. Jordan Owens, a 25-year-old from Fort Riley was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon for aggravated battery. He’s accused of punching a 23-year-old man Aug. 28. Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division assisted in the investigation.
1350kman.com
Pottawatomie County Commissioners proposing quarterly meetings with Planning Commission
Pottawatomie County commissioners on Monday discussed a need for more communication between its board and the Planning and Zoning Board moving forward. The two entities have been busy working through conditional use permits for a number of rock quarries, outdoor wedding venues and working through developing possible regulations for solar farms. At Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Pat Weixelman suggested the two sides need to be able to meet more often, suggesting more frequent joint meetings.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 9/14/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of University Dr. in Manhattan on September 13, 2022, around 5:00 p.m. A 20-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported his 2018 Honda Grom motorcycle was stolen between September 9 and 10 while he was out of town. The motorcycle was recovered unoccupied in the 3000 block of Conrow Dr. in Manhattan on September 10 after fleeing from officers who attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Claflin Rd. and Nichols St. earlier the same day for no visible tag. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
1350kman.com
Manhattan man tackled and punched by unknown group of males
A Manhattan man was the victim of an assault early Sunday morning. According to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report, police responded to a report of battery after a 23-year-old man was attacked around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 10th and Thurston Street. The victim reported that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1350kman.com
Manhattan city commission preview: 9/13/2022
Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday will begin a review of the city’s corpus of advisory boards and committees. Manhattan has 21 city-sponsored boards and committees, as well as 2 temporary committees and 6 associated outside agency boards. City commissioners beginning in 2021 and into 2022 identified this review as a...
1350kman.com
Riley County Health Department to begin offering bivalent doses of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines
Officials have confirmed that the new bivalent doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrived Tuesday at the Riley County Health Department. They will be available to the public starting Thursday. Individuals 18 and older are eligible for a single booster of the Moderna bivalent, if it’s been at least two months since completion of the primary vaccination or the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent vaccine has been received.
1350kman.com
Konza United Way kicks off 2023 campaign
Community members gathered inside the Shamrock Zone at K-State’s Bramlage Coliseum to help kick off Konza United Way’s 2023 fundraising campaign. Children’s books were placed throughout the room for attendees to write inspirational messages inside. Event emcee Dave Lewis explained how these books coincide with a new partnership and goal for the organization.
1350kman.com
Manhattan Chamber recognizes 2022 Business Awards winners
Manhattan area businesses were recognized Tuesday at the annual Business Awards, hosted by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. A total of 16 businesses were recognized at the event, held over the lunch hour at the Manhattan Conference Center. Midwest Concrete Materials took home Business of the Year. The company played a key role in developing the site that will be the future home of Scorpion Biologics. Owner Chris Eichman shared remarks at Tuesday’s event.
1350kman.com
Kansas State visit recap from elite 2025 wideout Isaiah Mozee
Recruiting starts earlier and earlier. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and company have had to follow that blueprint as well, especially on the local scene. That’s what they geared the weekend towards when they hosted Missouri for the first time in 11 years. It was dedicated to more...
1350kman.com
K-State Completes 2022 Non-Con Schedule This Weekend
Colorado State (3-2-1, 0-0-0 MWC) at Kansas State (3-3-1, 0-0-0 Big 12) Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Buser Family Park | Manhattan, Kan. Last Meeting: Sept. 5, 2021 (Fort Collins, Colo.) Last Result: K-State won, 4-0 Against the Mountain West: 2-0-1 MATCH #9. Kansas State (3-3-1, 0-0-0...
1350kman.com
Wildcats in Control After Day One
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – A total of 21 strokes separate the Kansas State men’s golf team and the rest of the field as the Cats opened the 2022 Wildcat Invitational with a dominant performance on Monday to put them well atop the team leaderboard after two rounds at 25-under par 551.
1350kman.com
K-State Tied for 11th Place Through Two Rounds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Kansas State women’s golf team is tied for 11th place after 36 holes of action on Monday at the Dick McGuire Invitational. The Wildcats total sits at 22-over par 598 after carding consecutive 11-over par 299 rounds on the par-72, 6,354-yard UNM Championship Course.
1350kman.com
Kansas State to debut new, alternate uniforms vs. Tulane
Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner sat in a captain meeting with his teammates and head coach Chris Klieman discussing various topics when Klieman mentioned that the Wildcats had an “alternate.”. Warner was confused. He didn’t know what Klieman meant by the statement, but then the head coach left...
1350kman.com
K-State’s Game at Oklahoma Set for Primetime Kick
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 opener at Oklahoma on September 24 will kick at 7 p.m., and will be televised by FOX. The Wildcats are in search of their fourth win in Norman...
Comments / 0