Duluth Marshall forward Ilsa Lindaman commits to St. Thomas
DULUTH, Minn. — After posting 52 points in 24 games her sophomore season, Duluth Marshall forward Ilsa Lindaman announced her commitment to play Division I hockey at the University of St. Thomas. Lindaman, the leading scorer for the Hilltoppers, helped push the team to a 17-8 record in 2021-22...
Hughes, Bell named to preseason All-WCHA team; Bulldogs slotted fourth
DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth fifth-year seniors Ashton Bell and Gabbie Hughes were named to the 2022-23 Preseason All-WCHA team on Tuesday while the Bulldogs were slotted fourth in the eight-team conference poll. Hughes, an All-American center and finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award last season, is joined on the...
Bulldogs debut at No. 5 in 2022-23 USCHO preseason women's hockey poll
DULUTH — Coming off back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours and an appearance in the national championship game last season, Minnesota Duluth will start the 2022-23 season ranked No. 5 in the country by USCHO, which released its 2022 preseason women's hockey poll on Monday. The poll expanded this season from 10 to 15 teams.
