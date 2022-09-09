DULUTH — Coming off back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours and an appearance in the national championship game last season, Minnesota Duluth will start the 2022-23 season ranked No. 5 in the country by USCHO, which released its 2022 preseason women's hockey poll on Monday. The poll expanded this season from 10 to 15 teams.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO