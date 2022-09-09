ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently

People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

This Was Not A Smart Move In Downtown St Pete

Second Date Update: Sometimes when you think you’re impressing someone you end up actually embarrassing them. This is exactly what Joel did to Emmy. This was not a smart move in Downtown St Pete especially since he was on date. Even though Emmy came on with us and expressed her disgust with Joel’s antics he was not backing down. Things took an ugly turn on this call.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

