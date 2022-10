Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Montreal

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Montreal, Quebec on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Montreal, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Jujube

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Croquette

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gaelle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Waffle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Poutinette

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Montreal

Petfinder

Nick

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Coriandre

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sierra

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hugo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Crevette

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Montreal

Petfinder

Mila

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tony Hawk

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Moula

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bounty

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cristiano

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Montreal, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Jim

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosalie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Joe

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mathilda

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Miyo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Montreal, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Scotty

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ratatouille

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Coco

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Trotinette

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tena

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Montreal, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Wesson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mopette

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Iroh

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wesson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lionel

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Montreal, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Bella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Algernon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Leia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Milo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Isabela

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Montreal, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

BMX

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Colette

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jacob

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mini

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BMX

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Montreal, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Ice Mouse

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sokka

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pinpin

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Buttercup

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Montreal, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Dypsie ( Meredith Bunbun)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alice

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Princesse Mononok

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bamboo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bertrand

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Montreal, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Kevin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Reese

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marley

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flitwick

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cauliflower

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Darius

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nick Fury

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Saphir

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Allison

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder