Small furry pets available for adoption in Phoenix
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Phoenix, Arizona on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Mewtoo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Norman
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chip (bonded to Dale)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Sugar Glider
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Geoffrey
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hedgehog
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Picard (bonded to Deanna and Beverly)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Sugar Glider
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Deanna (bonded to Picard and Beverly)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Sugar Glider
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Georgia, Anja,
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mama Ru and Shangela
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Beverly (bonded to Picard and Deanna)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Sugar Glider
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cher
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hedgehog
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Kevin Hart and Hectare
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Suki
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Free
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Shikamaru
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ripley and Rider
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bisbee Girls
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Dillon (bonded to Stinson)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Sugar Glider
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Anja
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Marten, Daytona, Rudy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Peaches
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Dale (bonded to Chip)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Sugar Glider
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Stinson (bonded to Dillon)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Sugar Glider
- Read more on Petfinder
