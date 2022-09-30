Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Phoenix

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Phoenix, Arizona on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Mewtoo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Norman

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chip (bonded to Dale)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Sugar Glider

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Geoffrey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hedgehog

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Picard (bonded to Deanna and Beverly)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Sugar Glider

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Deanna (bonded to Picard and Beverly)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Sugar Glider

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Georgia, Anja,

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mama Ru and Shangela

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Beverly (bonded to Picard and Deanna)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Sugar Glider

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cher

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hedgehog

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Kevin Hart and Hectare

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Suki

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Free

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shikamaru

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ripley and Rider

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Phoenix

Petfinder

Bisbee Girls

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dillon (bonded to Stinson)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Sugar Glider

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Anja

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marten, Daytona, Rudy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peaches

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Phoenix

Petfinder

Dale (bonded to Chip)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Sugar Glider

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stinson (bonded to Dillon)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Sugar Glider

- Read more on Petfinder