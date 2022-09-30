ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Small furry pets available for adoption in Tucson

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ht4LJ_0hp51bZI00
Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Tucson

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Tucson, Arizona on Petfinder .

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tucson metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4No7WG_0hp51bZI00
Petfinder

Champ

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlnDI_0hp51bZI00
Petfinder

Kiah

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDvTJ_0hp51bZI00
Petfinder

Bumble

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAphq_0hp51bZI00
Petfinder

Little Bean

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnsw1_0hp51bZI00
Petfinder

Simmy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLUvQ_0hp51bZI00
Petfinder

Archie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVK3S_0hp51bZI00
Petfinder

Zekiel

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXYky_0hp51bZI00
Petfinder

Fortunate

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdipI_0hp51bZI00
Petfinder

Hoku

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhTCL_0hp51bZI00
Petfinder

Trixie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tucson

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy