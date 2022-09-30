Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Tucson

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Tucson, Arizona on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Champ

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kiah

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bumble

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Little Bean

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Simmy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Archie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zekiel

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fortunate

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hoku

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Trixie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

