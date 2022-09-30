Small furry pets available for adoption in Tucson
Canva
Small furry pets available for adoption in Tucson
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Tucson, Arizona on Petfinder .
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tucson metro area
Petfinder
Champ
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Kiah
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bumble
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Little Bean
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Simmy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Archie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Zekiel
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Fortunate
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hoku
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Trixie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tucson
Comments / 0