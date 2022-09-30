Small furry pets available for adoption in Orlando
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Orlando, Florida on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Solstice
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Penn
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Juliet - bonded pair
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cotton - bonded pair
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Snoopy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Rats
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Linus
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Obi Bun Kenobi
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Gigi - bonded pair
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Nog - bonded pair
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Snapdragon
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Twinkle
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Peppa - bonded pair
- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Strawberry
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Raspberry
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Peach - bonded pair
- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Frosty
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Shrubs - bonded pair
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Juniper
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Matilda
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Amber
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Romeo - bonded pair
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Guinea Pigs
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Eddie - bonded pair
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Camellia - bonded
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Huckleberry
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Florentina - bonded
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sophia
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Franklin
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Wilma - bonded pair
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cuddles
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Rosina
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
