Small furry pets available for adoption in Orlando

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Orlando, Florida on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Solstice

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Penn

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Juliet - bonded pair

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cotton - bonded pair

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snoopy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rats

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Linus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Obi Bun Kenobi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gigi - bonded pair

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nog - bonded pair

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snapdragon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Twinkle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peppa - bonded pair

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Strawberry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raspberry

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peach - bonded pair

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Frosty

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shrubs - bonded pair

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Juniper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Matilda

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amber

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Romeo - bonded pair

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Guinea Pigs

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eddie - bonded pair

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Camellia - bonded

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Huckleberry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Florentina - bonded

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sophia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Franklin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wilma - bonded pair

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cuddles

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosina

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder