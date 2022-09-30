Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Vancouver

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Vancouver, British Columbia on Petfinder .

Adam

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Estelle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Banana

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Scooby & Luke - bonded pair

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

Johnny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Debbie Harry

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Lando

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Axl Rose

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Stevie Nicks

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Winnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Blackberry

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Hutch

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Blake

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Hemlock, Fig and Fern

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Lulu & Lola (bonded pair)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

David & Twyla

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Kira

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Freeman

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Strawberry

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Eggie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Sarah Jessica Hopper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Honeydew

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Omlette

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Chintu Pintu

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

Cedric & Cecilia

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Baxter

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Gabby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Alexis

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

Patrick

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Hooper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

