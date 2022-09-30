Small furry pets available for adoption in Vancouver
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons
Small furry pets available for adoption in Vancouver
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Vancouver, British Columbia on Petfinder .
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Adam
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Estelle
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Banana
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Scooby & Luke - bonded pair
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Johnny
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Debbie Harry
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lando
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Axl Rose
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Stevie Nicks
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Winnie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Vancouver
Petfinder
Blackberry
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hutch
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Blake
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hemlock, Fig and Fern
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lulu & Lola (bonded pair)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
David & Twyla
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Kira
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Freeman
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Strawberry
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Eggie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Sarah Jessica Hopper
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Honeydew
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Omlette
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chintu Pintu
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cedric & Cecilia
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Baxter
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Gabby
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Alexis
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Patrick
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hooper
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Vancouver, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0