Relationship Advice

Small furry pets available for adoption in Vancouver

 4 days ago

Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Vancouver, British Columbia on Petfinder .

Adam

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Estelle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Banana

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Scooby & Luke - bonded pair

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Abyssinian
Johnny

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Debbie Harry

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Lando

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Axl Rose

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Stevie Nicks

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Winnie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Blackberry

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Hutch

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Blake

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Hemlock, Fig and Fern

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Lulu & Lola (bonded pair)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
David & Twyla

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Kira

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Freeman

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Strawberry

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Eggie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Sarah Jessica Hopper

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Honeydew

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Omlette

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Chintu Pintu

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
Cedric & Cecilia

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Baxter

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Gabby

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Alexis

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
Patrick

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Hooper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
