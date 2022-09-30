ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Small furry pets available for adoption in Calgary

 4 days ago

Small furry pets available for adoption in Calgary

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Calgary, Alberta on Petfinder .

Cinna

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Herman

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Sophia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Yennefer

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

