Heard on Hurd returns to Edmond with festivities

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 5 days ago

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Heard on Hurd is coming back to Edmond and bringing with it plenty of festivities.

The event, hosted by Citizens Bank of Edmond, will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the intersection of Broadway and Hurd in Downtown Edmond.

It will honor military members and feature live music, food trucks and pop-up shops, according to an event news release.

“It is important to the Citizens Bank Edmond team that we honor, support and give back to our military community,” said Jill Castilla, president and CEO at Citizens Bank of Edmond. “We will have nearly all military branches represented at this month’s Heard on Hurd and look forward to honoring them throughout the evening.”

The Edmond Fine Arts Youth Choir will give a special performance at 5:30 p.m., followed by an ROTC presentation of colors at 6 p.m.

Charlie Memphis will be on stage at 6 p.m., performing music that is an homage to the forefathers and outlaws of country music, while incorporating a punk style.

The U.S. Army Rock Band will take the stage at 7:10 p.m.

Oklahoma City musician Will Gaines will headline the event, going on stage at 8:40 p.m. He has written songs for years and is releasing an album this fall.

NonDoc Media, which works to produce and distribute quality journalism with context that enables civic involvement, is the featured nonprofit.

The nonprofit will hold a civics demonstration on voting for kids. Their tent will be next to the Heard on Hurd stage.

More than 60 food trucks and pop-up shops will be on hand.

Go to Heard on Hurd’s Facebook , Twitter and Instagram accounts for more information on the event.

