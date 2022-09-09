ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Hernando County student lied about substitute touching girls, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 5 days ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it has issued a citation against a student for making a false report against a substitute teacher.

Detectives said they made the determination after investigation allegations involving a substitute teacher working at Winding Waters K-8.

'Cheating scandal': Pasco teachers illegally rigged exams for bonus cash

According to the sheriff’s office, a student said the substitute said the teacher inappropriately touched female students.

However, after looking at video evidence and conducting several interviews, detectives found that there was no evidence of this happening and that the allegations were false.

Furthermore, the substitute was nowhere near the student who made the allegations, and no other students supported the accuser’s claims.

The school resource officer gave the student a juvenile civil citation for making a false report.

Comments / 18

Leiamarie Jones G
5d ago

Wow that’s really teaching these kids about making false reports to law enforcement and ruining someone’s life by FASE ACCUSATIONS!!! That kid should be EXPELLED and should be facing more then a civil citation for making a false report !!! Great teaching to this generation , they have to learn to be held responsible for behavior that can totally ruin someone’s life all behind a made up story !!!!!!

cicadas38
5d ago

This is such bs. If it wasn’t for cameras that girl could have ruined this mans life!! She should be punished more than a citation!!

Sally Majors
4d ago

I think a school assembly in the gym or auditorium, with this student on stage and in front of the entire school, should make a public admitting of lying. a choice.......that or expulsion.

Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL
