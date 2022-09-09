Venice volleyball sweeps Pirates in home opener

VENICE — Venice volleyball coach Brian Wheatley made his Indians squad wait until the third week of the season to finally play a match on their home floor.

It turned out to be worth the wait for Venice and a packed house at the TeePee on Thursday night.

An electric atmosphere and a dominant front line greeted visiting Braden River. Summer Kohler — in her first regular season home game — and the Indians rewarded the faithful with a 3-0 sweep of the Pirates (25-11, 25-17, 25-13) in an early season battle of two of the area’s top teams.

Venice used a 12-0 run that was fueled by kills and three aces by Jayda Lanham to cruise to a 25-11 win in the first set.

Kohler and fellow hitters Charley Goberville, Hilary Hupp and Leah Bartlett broke open a tight battle in the early stages of the second set to lead Venice to a 25-17 win.

Wheatley said that his team, fresh off an eighth place finish out of 32 teams in the Nike Tournament of Champions last weekend, is used to a faster game and used that to their advantage early.

“We just sped it up on them tonight,” he said. “We had a lot of different options on offense with Summer and both of our middles. They were open and available almost every time.”

Kohler erased Braden River’s only lead of the night with a kill at 3-2 in the second set. The sophomore, who attended Imagine School at North Port until this year, put an exclamation point on the match with a kill on the final point — her 21st of the night. Bartlett and Lanham had seven kills apiece.

“We had a really great week of practice and I focused in on what I had to do,” Kohler said. “I think everyone focusing on what they had to do made everyone play better. This team is full of girls that have been welcoming and it makes playing with the team more fun…and that encourages everyone to be better.”

Kohler said she and her teammates fed off the energy of the crowd all night — especially from a noisy student section that was filled all the way to just a few feet from the sideline.

“Venice home games have the best energy that I’ve ever played in,” Kohler said. “It’s an honor to play here and to be coached by these coaches. The student section being engaged just makes it so much better.”

Venice played nearly mistake-free most of the night, with Wheatley saying his team’s discipline was among the best it has been all year as the young team continues to improve.

“We’re still a work in progress,” he said. “It’s all about the journey and getting a little bit better everyday.”

Venice travels to Sarasota to face Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.