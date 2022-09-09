The Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival will be held on Saturday, October 1st at The First National Bank Field from 1pm-6pm. Each guest who attends receives a souvenir tasting glass to enjoy all you care to taste Wine & Whiskey as you stroll from table to table. A variety of food selections will be available to pair with tastings. Listen to live music throughout the day by the Grandstand while browsing the local vendor market and even a cigar area. All guests must be 21+.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO