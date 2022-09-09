Read full article on original website
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
WSLS
Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
Greensboro doctor alters care over lack of funding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University student expresses concern over stolen belongings
The Student Union Board office is located in the Moseley Center. Sophomore Owen Bramanti’s belongings were stolen from the office. After Elon University sophomore Owen Bramanti said his laptop and book bag were stolen from the Student Union Board office in the Moseley Center last week, he’s had a heightened awareness of the potential for similar incidents on Elon’s campus.
My Fox 8
Can you make this pretty boy the center of your world?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet boy is ready for his forever home!. Meet Dewey. He was abandoned at the Feral Cat Assistance Program building. He’s about two years old and is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. Dewey is a very energetic cat and he absolutely loves...
caswellmessenger.com
Mrs. Joyce Brown Badgett
It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Mrs. Joyce Brown Badgett of 185 Dillard School Dr. Yanceyville, who passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. Joyce was a native of Caswell County, the daughter of Ed Brown and Orvis Hinton Brown, born September 3, 1934. At a young age, she joined and became a member of Graves Chapel Baptist Church in Yanceyville, NC. For a number of years, Joyce worked for Caswell County Schools as a Bus Driver.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
wakg.com
Duke Health Physician Joins Sovah Health
Sovah Health-Danville has announced the addition of Collin Kent, M.D., Duke Health radiation oncologist, to the Center for Radiation Oncology. At Sovah Cancer Center – Radiation Oncology, Dr. Kent is specializing in image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), deep inspiration breath-hold (DIBH), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), and general management of adult oncology patients with radiation therapy.
Loved ones gather to remember Heddie Dawkins
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Family members and members of the High Point community gathered to remember the life and legacy of Heddie Dawkins on Saturday afternoon. The farewell comes after the 81-year-old was found following a weeklong community search effort. Songs, stories and prayers were shared among loved ones as they recalled the impact […]
Greensboro doctor’s office serving those with limited options closes unexpectedly
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A doctor’s office in east Greensboro serving a community with limited healthcare options closed unexpectedly. City leaders tell FOX8 the idea for the Evans-Blount Total Access Center came up in 2007 because of the medical desert in the community. “We wanted to be accessible as well, and we are. We’re right […]
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville School teacher vacancies down to single digits
Danville school leaders say they’re down to just a handful of vacancies. And they’re still working the fill the few that remain. A report presented to the School Board last week showed three teaching vacancies at Gibson Elementary School, one at Schoolfield Elementary, another at George Washington High School, and two at Westwood Middle School.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
wallstreetwindow.com
Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival Saturday To Be Held In Greensboro On October 1, 2022
The Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival will be held on Saturday, October 1st at The First National Bank Field from 1pm-6pm. Each guest who attends receives a souvenir tasting glass to enjoy all you care to taste Wine & Whiskey as you stroll from table to table. A variety of food selections will be available to pair with tastings. Listen to live music throughout the day by the Grandstand while browsing the local vendor market and even a cigar area. All guests must be 21+.
Road obstruction closes lane on O Henry Boulevard in Greensboro, near East Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of O Henry Boulevard is closed due to a road obstruction, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The obstruction is near the intersection of North and South O Henry Boulevard and East Market Street in Greensboro. That intersection is very close to the campus of North […]
Democratic nominee for North Carolina House facing gun-related charges
A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court on Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election.
Augusta Free Press
World’s largest aeroponic smart farm opens in Danville
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. AeroFarms celebrated the opening of a nearly 140,000 square-foot indoor farming facility Monday. The facility is in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park owned by the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, will employ 158 individuals and provide indoor-grown lettuces and specialty leafy greens to major retailers throughout the Mid-Atlantic, according to a press release.
whee.net
Axton man almost kills woman
An Axton man is in jail after cutting a Martinsville woman’s throat so severely she nearly bled to death. Police arrested Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, the day after they found the woman and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, strangulation and shoplifting.
WBTM
Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated
Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
