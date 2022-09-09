Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hall to help Uptown advance as the search for permanent director continues
Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribe Today. Tip. If you believe you are logged in and see this message, please hold down your shift key while you refresh the page. This should clear your cache on this page.
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
caswellmessenger.com
Mrs. Joyce Brown Badgett
It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Mrs. Joyce Brown Badgett of 185 Dillard School Dr. Yanceyville, who passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. Joyce was a native of Caswell County, the daughter of Ed Brown and Orvis Hinton Brown, born September 3, 1934. At a young age, she joined and became a member of Graves Chapel Baptist Church in Yanceyville, NC. For a number of years, Joyce worked for Caswell County Schools as a Bus Driver.
caswellmessenger.com
First Friday concert event is well attended by local community
There was perfect weather Friday night in Yanceyville as people crowded into the pavilion lawn and parking lot. A wide assortment of classic vehicles were on display to enjoy and talk about. Boule presented more than two hours of great music that had everyone entertained. Shugah’s and Southern Caswell Ruritans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTM
Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated
Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
WDBJ7.com
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson
The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
WSET
Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
Virginia Business
Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M
The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
metalinjection
Blue Ridge Festival 2022: Day One Recap
Few states in this federal union can boast the extensive history enjoyed by that of Virginia, so it goes without saying that a large undertaking is par for the course for one of the first colonies to declare independence from the British Empire. Though competition for the largest music festival in the country, let alone the rest of the world, would seem a daunting prospect, the relatively new Blue Ridge Rock Festival is definitely a contender. Following a stellar 2021 showing – that saving glaring problems with organization and logistic – offered such diverse acts as Tech N9ne, Breaking Benjamin, Testament, and Avatar, it could be argued that the greatest competition this Virginia-based extravaganza faces this time around is with itself, and as throngs of avid fans flooded into the State for Lovers at around 40,000 strong, it's a foregone conclusion that this newly minted concert-going sensation is continuing to catch on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
Montgomery County man's $5 lottery ticket wins him the top prize of $200,000
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man from Montgomery County won $200,000 in a new North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off game. Lester Land III lives in New London but purchased the $5 ticket at the Xpress Mart on Westchester Drive in High Point. “I always like buying the new tickets...
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
thecentersquare.com
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Rock N’ Roll fans frustrated with long wait times, limited shuttles at Blue Ridge Rock Fest
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A lot of the excitement and energy for the Blue Ridge Rock Fest is turning into frustration. Some fans are having to wait more than two hours for a shuttle at the one-day parking lot. William Rose said it’s not fun paying money for tickets...
WXII 12
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
abc45.com
Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
Comments / 0