Danville, VA

caswellmessenger.com

Mrs. Joyce Brown Badgett

It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Mrs. Joyce Brown Badgett of 185 Dillard School Dr. Yanceyville, who passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. Joyce was a native of Caswell County, the daughter of Ed Brown and Orvis Hinton Brown, born September 3, 1934. At a young age, she joined and became a member of Graves Chapel Baptist Church in Yanceyville, NC. For a number of years, Joyce worked for Caswell County Schools as a Bus Driver.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
caswellmessenger.com

First Friday concert event is well attended by local community

There was perfect weather Friday night in Yanceyville as people crowded into the pavilion lawn and parking lot. A wide assortment of classic vehicles were on display to enjoy and talk about. Boule presented more than two hours of great music that had everyone entertained. Shugah’s and Southern Caswell Ruritans...
YANCEYVILLE, NC
WBTM

Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated

Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Brian Wilson
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson

The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
DANVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M

The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
LYNCHBURG, VA
metalinjection

Blue Ridge Festival 2022: Day One Recap

Few states in this federal union can boast the extensive history enjoyed by that of Virginia, so it goes without saying that a large undertaking is par for the course for one of the first colonies to declare independence from the British Empire. Though competition for the largest music festival in the country, let alone the rest of the world, would seem a daunting prospect, the relatively new Blue Ridge Rock Festival is definitely a contender. Following a stellar 2021 showing – that saving glaring problems with organization and logistic – offered such diverse acts as Tech N9ne, Breaking Benjamin, Testament, and Avatar, it could be argued that the greatest competition this Virginia-based extravaganza faces this time around is with itself, and as throngs of avid fans flooded into the State for Lovers at around 40,000 strong, it's a foregone conclusion that this newly minted concert-going sensation is continuing to catch on.
ALTON, VA
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
WXII 12

Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
abc45.com

Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
GREENSBORO, NC

