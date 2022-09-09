ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Unapologetically Jerry': Ageless Jerry Hall, 66, Makes First Public Appearance After Billion Dollar Rupert Murdoch Divorce

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17b0tQ_0hp50rPT00
Source: @RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Fashion model Jerry Hall was spotted celebrating with friends at the BLEACH London US salon in Los Angeles in her first public appearance since she filed for divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Rupert Murdoch, this past July.

Hall attended the intimate event with daughter Georgia May Jagger — the fashion icon famously dated Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger for over 20 years — on Tuesday, September 6, as they celebrated the launch of Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6iIs_0hp50rPT00
Source: @RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Hall labeled the event's dress code for the night "strong, glossy and restored." The seemingly ageless 66-year-old looked gorgeous in blue, sporting a chic ensemble by David Koma and A.L.C., pairing the look with Christian Dior shoes. Her daughter rocked an Adam Selman designed 'fit with Manolo Blahnik heels.

"For tonight, I wanted a look that felt unapologetically Jerry," hair stylist Alex Brownsell said of Hall. "For the color I referenced one of her most famous blondes, her ‘Batman’ era - we created a creamy, bright color that would really show off the incredible health of her hair."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0It1DG_0hp50rPT00
Source: @RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

The duo hit the town in honor of BLEACH London's Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner, a product specifically designed to be combined with the Reincarnation Mask in order to build two different types of bonds making luscious locks not only look more beautiful, but also be healthier.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162JHJ_0hp50rPT00
Source: @RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

"The Reincarnation Mask is my go-to hair care; it was me who convinced Alex to create our XL tubs… it’s a powerful product," Jagger, a co-owner of the L.A. salon, shared in a statement. "I am not surprised the new Shampoo and Conditioner have had such an unbelievable response from customers. The formula is so nourishing."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, this outing comes only months after Hall announced she would be divorcing the disgraced Fox mogul following six years of marriage.

The former couple tied the knot in March 2016 just before Murdoch's 85th birthday. He is now 91-years-old.

Comments / 31

Chuck G55
4d ago

Jerry & Rupert split? Who would have ever thought those two crazy kids wouldn’t make it!😏

Reply
11
J M C
3d ago

Gold digger? All she does is hook up with rich people and gets divorced to gain money.

Reply(6)
10
john_h
3d ago

66? Wasn’t she married to Mick Jagger at one time? Or did I get her confused with someone else?

Reply(5)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Showdown in Bel Air: Jerry Hall prepares to reunite with ex-husband Rupert Murdoch as she arrives at his $35M vineyard - just weeks after finalizing their multi-million dollar divorce

Jerry Hall was spotted arriving at her ex husband Rupert Murdoch's $35M vineyard in Bel Air on Wednesday after the former married couple finalized their divorce last month. The 66-year-old former supermodel looked glamorous wearing oversized Gucci sunglasses and a red lip as she was driven into the sprawling estate in a Jeep SUV.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Jerry Hall
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Hair Care#Hair Colour#Unapologetically#Rolling Stones#Reincarnation Shampoo#Conditioner#Christian
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry 'Saddened' By The News That He Can’t Wear His Military Uniform To Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Prince Harry is preparing for Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming funeral. As the Duke of Sussex grieves the loss of his grandmother, he was simultaneously met with the disappointment of knowing that he cannot wear his military uniform to her funeral. The father-of-two served in the British Army for a decade and underwent two tours of Afghanistan, but will not be able to showcase that during the ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

116K+
Followers
3K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy