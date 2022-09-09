'Unapologetically Jerry': Ageless Jerry Hall, 66, Makes First Public Appearance After Billion Dollar Rupert Murdoch Divorce

Source: @RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Fashion model Jerry Hall was spotted celebrating with friends at the BLEACH London US salon in Los Angeles in her first public appearance since she filed for divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Rupert Murdoch, this past July.

Hall attended the intimate event with daughter Georgia May Jagger — the fashion icon famously dated Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger for over 20 years — on Tuesday, September 6, as they celebrated the launch of Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner.

Source: @RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Hall labeled the event's dress code for the night "strong, glossy and restored." The seemingly ageless 66-year-old looked gorgeous in blue, sporting a chic ensemble by David Koma and A.L.C., pairing the look with Christian Dior shoes. Her daughter rocked an Adam Selman designed 'fit with Manolo Blahnik heels.

"For tonight, I wanted a look that felt unapologetically Jerry," hair stylist Alex Brownsell said of Hall. "For the color I referenced one of her most famous blondes, her ‘Batman’ era - we created a creamy, bright color that would really show off the incredible health of her hair."

Source: @RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

The duo hit the town in honor of BLEACH London's Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner, a product specifically designed to be combined with the Reincarnation Mask in order to build two different types of bonds making luscious locks not only look more beautiful, but also be healthier.

Source: @RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

"The Reincarnation Mask is my go-to hair care; it was me who convinced Alex to create our XL tubs… it’s a powerful product," Jagger, a co-owner of the L.A. salon, shared in a statement. "I am not surprised the new Shampoo and Conditioner have had such an unbelievable response from customers. The formula is so nourishing."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, this outing comes only months after Hall announced she would be divorcing the disgraced Fox mogul following six years of marriage.

The former couple tied the knot in March 2016 just before Murdoch's 85th birthday. He is now 91-years-old.