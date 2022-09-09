Read full article on original website
WSLS
Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
WSLS
Rock N’ Roll fans frustrated with long wait times, limited shuttles at Blue Ridge Rock Fest
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A lot of the excitement and energy for the Blue Ridge Rock Fest is turning into frustration. Some fans are having to wait more than two hours for a shuttle at the one-day parking lot. William Rose said it’s not fun paying money for tickets...
caswellmessenger.com
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region Announces Seven New Board Members
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is pleased to welcome seven new members to its Board of Directors. The members are Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Kunal Patel, and Sandy Saunders. Angeles Atkinson, who served on the board for many years, rejoins as president. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help The Foundation build on the tremendous momentum of the past twenty-six years, making a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community,” said Angeles Atkinson.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC artist painted controversial portrait of Queen Elizabeth. He was the only American artist granted a sitting with the queen at the time.
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007. In 1972, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by a Winston-Salem artist created quite a stir when it was unveiled in London. The nearly 7-foot by 7-foot painting of the queen in an informal setting shows a woman in a...
Loved ones gather to remember Heddie Dawkins
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Family members and members of the High Point community gathered to remember the life and legacy of Heddie Dawkins on Saturday afternoon. The farewell comes after the 81-year-old was found following a weeklong community search effort. Songs, stories and prayers were shared among loved ones as they recalled the impact […]
WDBJ7.com
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
wfmynews2.com
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
cbs17
Police shut down community park in Raleigh after shooting injures 1
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to Strickland Road Neighborhood Park early Monday afternoon in response to a shooting call, according to Raleigh police. Police told CBS 17 that at approximately 1:40 p.m., one male had been shot at the park and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a gunshot wound.
WSET
Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
Train and vehicle crash closed a portion of Dudley St in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said all lanes are back open after a train and vehicle crash shut down a road Saturday. Officers said Dudley Street was closed in both directions between East Market Street and Washington Street. There are no injuries reported. Police are asking drivers are asked...
alamancenews.com
Commissioners sign off on contract to lease proposed facility for new ‘diversion center’
Alamance County’s commissioners have approved a multi-million-dollar deal for a facility that will provide mental health services to people who may otherwise languish in jail for minor offenses. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners signed off on an agreement to establish this “diversion center” in a facility...
Amazon closes 400-job NC warehouse as e-commerce giant sheds space
DURHAM, N.C. — A once-sprawling Amazon delivery station in Durham has closed as the e-commerce giant reevaluates its warehouse space across the country. Amazon.com Inc. confirmed the recent closure of its ‘last-mile’ delivery station located at 224 N. Hoover Road. The 262,000-square-foot facility opened four years ago and at its peak employed 400 full- and part-time workers.
North Carolina man welcomed home after more than a year in hospital fighting COVID complications
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man says positivity and prayer are what helped him make it home after dealing with COVID-19 complications for more than a year. Friends and family lined the street to welcome Jonathan Shoe home when he was finally released from the hospital. “My whole goal was ‘get home, get home, […]
Crash with injuries causes large power outage in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage occurred in Winston-Salem following a crash at an intersection, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, causing a road closure and a large power outage in the area. Police say that the crash scene is already […]
ELON University
HOPE Clinic Seeks to address health care disparities in Alamance County
Concerned about the 11-year difference in life expectancy between eastern and western Alamance County, the Health Outreach Program of Elon (HOPE Clinic) has partnered with the CityGate Dream Center to expand physical therapy (PT) services offered in the county. Through this partnership, PT care available to diverse communities has increased.
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler
A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children.
WBTM
Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated
Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
