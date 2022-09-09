ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yanceyville, NC

WSLS

Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk

DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
DANVILLE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region Announces Seven New Board Members

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is pleased to welcome seven new members to its Board of Directors. The members are Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Kunal Patel, and Sandy Saunders. Angeles Atkinson, who served on the board for many years, rejoins as president. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help The Foundation build on the tremendous momentum of the past twenty-six years, making a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community,” said Angeles Atkinson.
DANVILLE, VA
City
Yanceyville, NC
FOX8 News

Loved ones gather to remember Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Family members and members of the High Point community gathered to remember the life and legacy of Heddie Dawkins on Saturday afternoon. The farewell comes after the 81-year-old was found following a weeklong community search effort. Songs, stories and prayers were shared among loved ones as they recalled the impact […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WDBJ7.com

Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfmynews2.com

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police shut down community park in Raleigh after shooting injures 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to Strickland Road Neighborhood Park early Monday afternoon in response to a shooting call, according to Raleigh police. Police told CBS 17 that at approximately 1:40 p.m., one male had been shot at the park and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a gunshot wound.
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Amazon closes 400-job NC warehouse as e-commerce giant sheds space

DURHAM, N.C. — A once-sprawling Amazon delivery station in Durham has closed as the e-commerce giant reevaluates its warehouse space across the country. Amazon.com Inc. confirmed the recent closure of its ‘last-mile’ delivery station located at 224 N. Hoover Road. The 262,000-square-foot facility opened four years ago and at its peak employed 400 full- and part-time workers.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries causes large power outage in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage occurred in Winston-Salem following a crash at an intersection, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, causing a road closure and a large power outage in the area. Police say that the crash scene is already […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ELON University

HOPE Clinic Seeks to address health care disparities in Alamance County

Concerned about the 11-year difference in life expectancy between eastern and western Alamance County, the Health Outreach Program of Elon (HOPE Clinic) has partnered with the CityGate Dream Center to expand physical therapy (PT) services offered in the county. Through this partnership, PT care available to diverse communities has increased.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTM

Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated

Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

