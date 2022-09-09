Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu both questionable on final Saints injury report vs. Falcons

There we go: the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons published their final injury report ahead of Week 1’s much-anticipated rivalry game. But there is still some uncertainty surrounding multiple players dealing with injuries. Let’s break it down.

From Atlanta: the big story surrounds first-round wide receiver Drake London (knee), who will work out in front of trainers and coaches on Saturday to determine whether or not he can go on Sunday. He’s listed as questionable.

As for New Orleans: wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring), linebacker Pete Werner (groin), center Erik McCoy (calf), and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) were all limited on Wednesday and Thursday, with McCoy and Werner upgraded to full participation on Friday. Thomas is officially questionable to play, as is safety Tyrann Mathieu (illness), who was a surprise absence. Here’s the full report:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

TE Parker Hesse (NIR-personal) DNP Full Full

CB Darren Hall (quadricep) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

WR Drake London (knee) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin) DNP DNP DNP Out

RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out

T Landon Young (hip) DNP DNP Limited Questionable

T Tanner Owen (NIR-personal) DNP N/A (released) N/A (released) N/A (released)

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

C Erik McCoy (calf) Limited Limited Full

LB Pete Werner (groin) Limited Limited Full

S J.T. Gray (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

S Tyrann Mathieu (illness) DNP Questionable