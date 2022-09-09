ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu both questionable on final Saints injury report vs. Falcons

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tk1FT_0hp50f3z00

There we go: the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons published their final injury report ahead of Week 1’s much-anticipated rivalry game. But there is still some uncertainty surrounding multiple players dealing with injuries. Let’s break it down.

From Atlanta: the big story surrounds first-round wide receiver Drake London (knee), who will work out in front of trainers and coaches on Saturday to determine whether or not he can go on Sunday. He’s listed as questionable.

As for New Orleans: wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring), linebacker Pete Werner (groin), center Erik McCoy (calf), and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) were all limited on Wednesday and Thursday, with McCoy and Werner upgraded to full participation on Friday. Thomas is officially questionable to play, as is safety Tyrann Mathieu (illness), who was a surprise absence. Here’s the full report:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

TE Parker Hesse (NIR-personal) DNP Full Full

CB Darren Hall (quadricep) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

WR Drake London (knee) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin) DNP DNP DNP Out

RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out

T Landon Young (hip) DNP DNP Limited Questionable

T Tanner Owen (NIR-personal) DNP N/A (released) N/A (released) N/A (released)

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

C Erik McCoy (calf) Limited Limited Full

LB Pete Werner (groin) Limited Limited Full

S J.T. Gray (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

S Tyrann Mathieu (illness) DNP Questionable

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
Local
Georgia Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Chiefs should gameplan for Week 2 vs. Chargers

After a successful opening week versus the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chargers are also coming off a Week 1 victory, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19. Check out our offseason report about the Chargers, where you’ll find information about their offseason moves and key players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contract details for Bills P Sam Martin

Due to what erupted relating to former Buffalo Bills player Matt Araiza, the team needed a new punter. Late in August, that came in the form of Sam Martin. The 32-year-old brings years of experience to Buffalo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted a player with just that–as the GM noted he “wanted a vet.”
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paulson Adebo only Saints DNP on loaded initial injury report vs. Buccaneers

The first injury report for the week two practices preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday. It’s a loaded injury report for both teams, but the “good” news for the New Orleans Saints is that Paulson Adebo is the only player who did not participate in Wednesday’s pracitce. Running back Alvin Kamara, who left the Atlanta Falcons game early, was listed as limited with a rib injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 2 injury report: Velus Jones returns to practice Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers, and it was another light report early in the season. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. missed practice all last week with a hamstring injury, but he returned to practice on Wednesday. Defensive end Dominique Robinson, who was limited last week with a knee injury, didn’t appear on Wednesday’s injury report. It appears there was only one player that suffered an injury in Sunday’s opener, which is encouraging given the weather conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy