Prince Harry Cries During Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals
Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
Daily Beast
Queen Elizabeth’s Plans ‘Cannot Be Moved’ for Harry and Meghan: Palace Source
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth may struggle to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they visit the U.K. next month as the aging monarch has an exceptionally busy week at the beginning of September and, sources at Buckingham Palace said, “Some things cannot be moved.”
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
Meghan Markle Just Received The Most Devastating News About Her Legal Battle With Her Sister—She Must Be Freaking Out
This article was originally posted on 03/07/22 Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Grant (although she has primarily gone by Samantha Markle since Prince Harry and Meghan started publicly dating) is reportedly suing her for defamatio...
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Coffin, Queen's Four Children Walk in Processional
In an emotional moment, Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne, was seen curtsying as her mother's coffin passed her and entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday. The touching sign of respect for the late monarch moved many following the death of the queen at age 96 last Thursday. Sunday's...
How Prince Harry's Relationship With Stepmother & Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles Will Change
Despite an apparent strained relationship between Prince Harry and his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, things will be changing now that she is Queen Consort. The father-of-two, who stepped back from his royal duties in March 2020, will have to bow to King Charles' wife following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, an insider explained.
TODAY.com
Why King Charles III isn't going to wear a crown — yet
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, her eldest son Charles automatically became king. While he has now formally taken the throne following his Accession Ceremony, it may be some time before King Charles III takes on the signature sartorial flair of the monarch: A crown. For...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Prince William's friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley is replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain and will not play a major role in the Coronation
Prince William's close friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley has been replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain after King Charles III became monarch following the Queen's death. The Marquess, also known as film-maker David Rocksavage, had the role, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, as long as the Queen was on the throne.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Speaks Out Over Not Being Allowed to Wear His Uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s Vigil
Prince Harry does not want the focus to be on him amid his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming funeral and the proceeding events. It was announced on Monday that Harry, a military veteran, would not be permitted to wear his official uniform to any of the public events surrounding the queen's death.
ETOnline.com
Inside Prince Charles' Dinner With Jenna Bush Hager the Night Before Queen Elizabeth's Death
Hours before Queen Elizabeth's death, future King Charles III was having dinner with none other than Today's Jenna Bush Hager. As the co-host revealed on the morning show Monday, she was in England to interview now-Queen Consort Camilla last week -- a sit-down that was a year in the making, tied to her and Camilla's joint selection for their book clubs. The night before the interview, Camilla's flight had been delayed, so Hager and her husband, Henry, dined with the then-prince without her.
FOXBusiness
Bank of England says currency with Queen Elizabeth's image has legal tender after her death
Following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the Bank of England notified the public that paper currency bearing her image was still legal tender. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, hours after doctors became concerned about her health. New currency featuring an...
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Has ‘Ulterior Motive’ With Podcast and It’s All About ‘Settling Scores’￼
A royal expert claimed Meghan Markle's podcast is an attempt for her to settle scores with author Tom Bower, who was critical of Meghan in his book 'Revenge."
Royal Expert Worries Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Supported by Family: ‘That’s a Lot of Pressure on a Marriage’
A royal expert shares concern for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage because they lack family support beyond just the two of them.
Kate Middleton seen for first time since Queen’s death after skipping goodbyes
Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday. Middleton, now known as the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, was seen driving and looking rather somber while leaving Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon. The mom of three, 40,...
