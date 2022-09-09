According to WebMD, vertigo is the feeling of losing balance. When a person has vertigo, they might feel like the world is spinning or swaying. The word vertigo is often used under the umbrella term "dizziness," writes Healthline. The source also notes that the causes of dizziness can be vestibular, neurological, or psychiatric. Although dizziness attacks associated with vertigo can be harmless, if accompanied by chest pain and headache, they can also indicate a life-threatening illness that requires immediate medical attention (via Mayo Clinic). A specialist, such as a neurologist or an ear, nose, or throat doctor, should clarify sudden, frequent, or persistent dizzy spells.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO