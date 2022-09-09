Read full article on original website
Unexpected Reasons Your Ears Feel Clogged
A variety of health issues can lead to an individual experiencing a feeling of fullness within their ears. These include acoustic neuroma, allergies, and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction, to name a few (via Healthline). The Mayo Clinic defines an acoustic neuroma as a noncancerous, slow-growing tumor that develops on the...
Does High Blood Pressure Really Cause Headaches?
The World Health Organization has listed hypertension, or high blood pressure, as a serious condition and a major cause of premature death. They further note that as of 2015, 1.13 billion adults worldwide had hypertension, a condition that comes with various symptoms. Many people experience severe headaches, but are unsure if it's a symptom of high blood pressure. Before we discuss the relationship between headaches and hypertension, it's important to understand the definition and cause of high blood pressure.
Tricks To Make Your Rice Healthier
Rice is a staple piece across many cuisines. Aside from being affordable, those tiny pillowy clouds complement almost any meal. This probably explains why it's the world's most popular grain with around 510.29 million metric tons of rice consumed globally between 2021 and 2022 (per Statista). While China, India, and Vietnam are the top leading consumers, Americans also greatly enjoy it. To put it in perspective, Americans accounted for approximately 4.6 million metric tons of rice between 2021 and 2022.
Is It Safe To Take Tylenol If You Have High Blood Pressure?
Acetaminophen, also known by the brand name Tylenol, is a drug used to treat moderate pain such as a headache or toothache, as well as reduce fevers, according to WebMD. Side effects of Tylenol are similar to other over-the-counter (OTC) pain-relief medications, and include nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, and itching, among others, according to RxList.
Is Vertigo Genetic?
According to WebMD, vertigo is the feeling of losing balance. When a person has vertigo, they might feel like the world is spinning or swaying. The word vertigo is often used under the umbrella term "dizziness," writes Healthline. The source also notes that the causes of dizziness can be vestibular, neurological, or psychiatric. Although dizziness attacks associated with vertigo can be harmless, if accompanied by chest pain and headache, they can also indicate a life-threatening illness that requires immediate medical attention (via Mayo Clinic). A specialist, such as a neurologist or an ear, nose, or throat doctor, should clarify sudden, frequent, or persistent dizzy spells.
How To Tell The Difference Between Vertigo And Dizziness
Vertigo and dizziness are different conditions that feel similar, but they are not the same. Both will leave you feeling a little off balance, and sometimes, it might be difficult to distinguish between them. The Cleveland Clinic reports that vertigo was once considered a form of dizziness, but now, it is considered a separate condition.
How Too Much Protein Affects Your Eyes
It's no secret that protein is an important part of a healthy diet. Not only does it help build and repair muscles, but it also provides the body with the essential nutrients it needs to function properly. But what happens when you consume too much protein? Can it actually be harmful to your health? The answer is yes, consuming too much protein can damage your eyesight, but the type of protein you're eating makes a difference.
If You Get Sharp Pain In Your Lower Back, It Could Be This
Lower back pain is pretty common, estimated to be affecting well over 500 million people worldwide, according to a 2020 study in the Annals of Translational Medicine. Lower back pain affects people of all incomes, ages, and countries, and it's the leading cause of disability (per The Lancet). Back pain can arise from lifting something too heavy, a recent accident, a disease or condition, or wear and tear associated with age (via The Healthy). You're at a higher risk for back pain if you're overweight, a smoker, or don't exercise often.
How TMJ Is Different From TMD
While many people tend to use the terms TMJ and TMD interchangeably, they actually mean different things. Here's the difference between these two terms.
How Getting COVID-19 Might Affect Your Pregnancy, According To Dr. Michael Blaivas – Exclusive
If you're pregnant, you may worry about how COVID-19 could affect your health. Dr. Mike Blaivas of Anavasi Diagnostics explains all of the potential risks.
How Belly Fat Affects Your Brain Function
The risks of an expanding waistline are well documented. Excess belly fat is linked to a wide range of ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). One of the reasons belly fat is more dangerous than other fat that accumulates in other areas of the body. This is due to the fact that it surrounds internal organs, which gives it its other name, "visceral fat." In men, this kind of fat can lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. In women, belly fat is associated with breast cancer and gallbladder problems (via Harvard Medical School).
Does Vitamin D Deficiency Make You More Tired?
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that our bodies need to thrive. But can vitamin D deficiency make you feel fatigued, and what can you do to treat it?
The Affect Diabetes Has On Your Body
Diabetes is a very common disease worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 422 million people globally have the disease. Types 1 and 2 are the most common forms of diabetes. Approximately 1.9 million people in the United States have type 1 diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that type 1 is caused by an autoimmune reaction that destroys the beta cells in your pancreas. This stops your body from producing insulin.
What Impact Does Lemon Juice Have On Your Kidney Health?
When you think of good health, you may not always think of your kidneys. But lemon juice may be something to add to your diet to give them a healthy boost.
Apple Cider Vinegar Versus Green Tea: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?
You may have heard claims about the weight-loss benefits of green tea or apple cider vinegar, but how many of these are true? Can apple cider vinegar or green tea really help you lose weight?. According to Harvard Medical School, people have been using vinegar solutions as healing tonics for...
Epilepsy Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
As described by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), epilepsy is a disorder in which the normal electrical signaling in the brain is disrupted, causing repeated seizures. Seizures are characterized by sudden bursts of excessive electrical discharge that may change awareness, movements (e.g., jerking) or sensations. A person is considered to have epilepsy after having had two or more seizures without a known trigger such as alcohol withdrawal or extremely low blood sugar. Epilepsy is an ancient disorder that can be traced back to 4000 BCE, per the World Health Organization. Patients with epilepsy have faced discrimination and social stigma for millennia — and still do, to this day.
What You Need To Know About Severe Asthma
Running out of air, feeling a tight — and sometimes painful — push in the chest, and having notable sharp sounds (wheezing) as you breathe, are common asthmatic symptoms that are difficult to live with (via Asthma + Lung UK). When these symptoms get worse with time, it may signal severe asthma. And although no detailed figures on severe asthma occurrence in most people with mild-to-moderate asthma exist, The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology reckons it's about 10% of those with mild-to-moderate asthma who experience escalation to severe asthma — that's one in every 10 people.
What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?
Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
What To Expect When Going To A Reformer Pilates Class
You may be familiar with traditional Pilates classes, but have you heard of reformer Pilates? Discover what to expect from a reformer Pilates class.
Should You Be Eating The Core Of A Pineapple?
Pineapples are tropical fruit known for their sweetness and juiciness. Some even say their sweetness measures up to the sugariness of candies. They are known for being a low-calorie fruit that yields high amounts of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one cup (165 grams) of pineapple is 82.5 calories. It contains 16.3 grams of sugar, 21.6 grams of carbs, and 2.3 grams of fiber. In addition, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano points out, "pineapple contains several minerals your body needs for proper function, including copper, potassium and magnesium" (via Cleveland Clinic). Other vitamins you'll find within pineapple chunks include manganese, vitamin C, iron, thiamine, folate, and B vitamins, points out Healthline.
