John Bapst Boys’ Soccer Doubles Up Ellsworth 4-2
The John Bapst Crusaders doubled up the Ellsworth Eagles 4-2 at the Union Street Fields in Bangor on Tuesday, September 13th. Ellsworth received goals from Miles Palmer and Cruz Coffin. Owen Frank had an assist. Cooper Mitchell was in goal for the Eagles. John Bapst received goals from Oscar Martinez,...
Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0
The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
