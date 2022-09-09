The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...

SUMNER, ME ・ 58 MINUTES AGO