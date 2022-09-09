ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Someone Made A Viral Video Of Harry Styles Throwing A Goat At Chris Pine Following Don’t Worry Darling’s Spitcident

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btsNE_0hp503nk00

Hollywood feuds are things that actually happen from time to time, and while there may be a real conflict going on somewhere at the heart of the production of Don’t Worry Darling , it seems clear now that there is no bad blood between Harry Styles and Chris Pine . The whole thing has now become a joke and it’s been perfectly exemplified by a new viral clip where Styles “spit” is replaced by a goat.

The moment at the Venice Film Festival, where it appeared to some that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine went viral as fans went over it like the Zapruder film trying to figure out just what was happening. A new version of the clip now going viral on Twitter is a lot easier to figure out. Harry Styles drops a goat in Chris Pine’s lap, you know, like you do.

See more

I’m not even sure how somebody would think of the idea of having a goat get involved in this situation, but it’s pretty difficult not to laugh. Part of what made people think that something unusual was going on here was the way that Chris Pine seems to look in his lap with an exasperated look on his face.

For what it’s worth, that’s certainly a fitting look for having a goat thrown in your lap. I mean a dead goat, which is what this appears to be. Somebody throws a live goat at you and it’s an entirely different matter.

While there had been no rumored drama between Pine and Styles prior to the “spitcident” it wasn’t too hard for people to believe something might be up between them because there have been regular reports of drama between other members of the cast and crew of Don’t Worry Darling since the film was in production.

There have been indications that director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh may not have gotten along on set. Pugh isn’t doing much of the film’s press and while there may not be anything to read into that, many have. Olivia Wilde recently downplayed any connection between Pugh’s schedule and on set problems.

There has also been controversy surrounding the role played by Harry Styles. Originally, the part was to be played by Shia Labeouf, and whether he left the film or was fired is one of the many things that is not clear. Following his exit, Styles was brought in, and there were reports from early on that he and Wilde had begun a relationship .

Needless to say, Don’t Worry Darling is a movie that has a lot of interest, whether or not people are actually interested in the movie.  With the movie still a couple of weeks away from wide release, there's plenty of time for these stories to continue to fester.

Comments / 2

Related
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Shia Labeouf
Person
Olivia Wilde
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Darling#Viral Video#Goat#Zapruder#Pin
HollywoodLife

Liza Minnelli, 76, Seen Walking Without Wheelchair Amid Health Concerns: Photos

Liza Minnelli was spotted on Sept. 1 walking without a wheelchair as she left the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The EGOT winner, 76, appeared to be in good spirits as she was helped to her car by two men from her team in photos obtained y the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The iconic singer even spoke to the Daily Mail, who was on the scene, and greeted them with an enthusiastic “Hi guys!” When they asked if she plans to release new music, she energetically replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
151K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy