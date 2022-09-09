Read full article on original website
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
kezi.com
Neighbors and parents speak out on deadly daycare barricade incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Nearby residents who saw deputies and officers respond to a hostage situation inside a Springfield home that doubles as a daycare are speaking out. In the end, a man was dead, and seven children were safe. Many are questioning how this could happen in a home where so many kids come in and out.
Sheriff: Barricaded man dies in Springfield after shots fired
Authorities say a man barricaded inside his Springfield residence was found dead after officers fired their weapons Monday night.
klcc.org
Woman charged with setting fire on Skinner Butte
A Eugene woman has been charged with arson and disorderly conduct, after police responded to reports of a woman with a gun at Skinner Butte yesterday afternoon. Police arrived to find 39-year-old Shelly Ann Reed at the top of the butte’s west side columns, screaming and crouching in the grass. Moments later, a brush fire began where she was seen, and Reed fled.
Man dead after barricading himself with hostage at home daycare in Lane County: police
An armed standoff at a home daycare near Springfield ended Monday with a man apparently being shot to death. A child called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. and reported that his stepfather was assaulting his mother at a house on South Ash Street, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
KVAL
'The lady was a very gentle lady': Neighbor speaks out on Springfield standoff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A quiet cul-de-sac just outside of Springfield is shaken up. A man is dead and a woman was shot during an intense hostage situation at a home that is also a day care. Late Monday afternoon, police received a 911 call from a concerned child that...
kqennewsradio.com
Roseburg man arrested for alleged harassment
A Roseburg man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly getting into a fight with a woman in the 500 block of Southeast Sykes Avenue in Roseburg. A Roseburg Police report says that the 28-year-old man pulled a woman from his vehicle after she broke the door handle. The man allegedly held the 28-year-old woman down and forced the broken door handle into her mouth, telling her to “eat it” according to the police report.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
Man charged for speed racing, DUII
An alleged street racing incident and traffic stop led to a large disturbance on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Roseburg Police. The RPD report says that officers saw a black Dodge truck racing with a motorcycle heading east in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Blvd. around 11 p.m. Officers stopped the truck and the driver, a 41-year-old Roseburg resident, was reportedly showing signs of impairment.
kezi.com
Police respond to two separate shootings over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police said officers responded to two different shootings on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an apartment in the Kinsrow area, according to an EPD spokesperson. Police said no one was physically hurt. The investigation...
nbc16.com
Eugene PD stays busy overnight with shootings, a stabbing, vehicle and dumpster fires
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports it had a busy weekend and officers were kept running call to call. There were multiple high priority calls, and the department highlighted a few of them in a Sunday morning news release:. At 10:14 p.m. September 10, EPD received and...
kezi.com
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
kezi.com
Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead
ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
clayconews.com
SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
kezi.com
Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports drowning near Paradise Campground
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- One person is deceased after their raft capsized in the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say at about 8:18 a.m. on September 11, they received information that a raft had overturned on the McKenzie River and one of the rafters was unconscious. Officials say CPR was performed by bystanders and paramedics, but the male victim did not survive.
kezi.com
Police identify woman killed in Highway 99 crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police have identified the woman killed after she was ran over by a car while she was inside a tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99 Thursday evening as Amber Mark, 42. A vehicle reportedly hit a number of people on the shoulder of...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Lincoln Co., Sept. 12
On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 at milepost 121. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by Kendra Lee Peracca (57) of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by Nancy Ann VICKSTROM (74). Peracca was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vickstrom was also transported via Life Flight but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash. Hwy 101 was closed for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT Incident Response.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (September 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 121. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated...
kpic
Traffic Alert: Stewart Park Drive 'Green Bridge' to close for maintanance
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a contractor performs inspection work on the bridge, according to the Roseburg Public Works Department.
kezi.com
Lane County officials lower evacuation levels around Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- More areas around Oakridge have been downgraded from Level Three (Go Now) evacuation status to Level Two (Be Set). Evacuations in the communities of Westfir along with the areas around Oakridge Road, High Prairie Road, Brock Road, Bar BL Ranch Road, Nubian Way, Mountain View Road, McFarland Road, Westfir-Oakridge Road, Roberts Road, Huckleberry Lane and Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road have been lowered from Level Three to Level Two according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire grew to nearly 87,000 acres. Highway 58 continues to be closed from milepost 37 on the east side of town to milepost 70 at Crescent Lake.
